The Best Reputation Management Software for 2021

Best Overall: BrightLocal

BrightLocal

BrightLocal helps you build your online reputation using its robust review tracking, Google My Business (GMB) management, and search engine optimization (SEO) tools.

Pros 14-day free trial, no credit card required

Affordable plans

Many local SEO tools Cons No mobile application

Some web functions are slow to respond

Limited native integrations

Used by big brands like Ikea and Roto-Rooter, BrightLocal is a customer review management solution with reputation management tools and social media integrations. Its low-priced monthly plans and powerful features make BrightLocal the clear winner for the best overall reputation management software.

Although BrightLocal doesn’t offer a mobile app, the cloud-based software is easy to use in a browser on your desktop or tablet. It’s perfect for companies to manage GMB listings, showcase reviews on a website, and take advantage of local SEO. Top features include:

Find, update, and track citations that show a business’s name, address, and phone number (NAP)

Track reviews on more than 80 sites such as Yelp, Trustpilot, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Generate reviews to over 200 review sites covering more than 40 industries

Use a website widget to highlight reviews across various sites

Easily answer Google and Facebook reviews with a one-click response function

Perform GMB and local SEO audits while creating search ranking reports

BrightLocal integrates with Google Analytics, Facebook, and Twitter so you can see data from your browser dashboard.

Choose from four BrightLocal plans with month-to-month payments or get two months free when you pay annually. Higher-tier configurations increase limits for reports, keywords, and audits. Packages consist of:

Single Business: $29 per month, up to three locations for SEO and reputation tools

$29 per month, up to three locations for SEO and reputation tools Multi Business: $49 per month, up to six locations for application programming interface (API) access and white label functions

$49 per month, up to six locations for application programming interface (API) access and white label functions SEO Pro: $79 per month, up to 100 locations for competitor and Google mobile tracking

$79 per month, up to 100 locations for competitor and Google mobile tracking Just Reviews: $8 per month per location for reputation management and white label tools

Explore articles and videos to learn how to use BrightLocal or access customer service 24/7 via phone, email, live chat, and help tickets.