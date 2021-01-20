According to G2 and Heinz Marketing, 92% of customers are more likely to purchase after reading a trusted review. However, generating and monitoring reviews is time-intensive. Online reputation management (ORM) software helps companies track what consumers say about a brand on review sites, social media, and search engines like Google or Bing. Moreover, top customer review management solutions let you use one dashboard to look at and respond to reviews.
We combed through over two dozen providers offering reputation management software to find powerful and affordable options. To narrow down our choices, we looked closely at features, including the number of review sites monitored and response functions. Furthermore, we considered ease of use, integrations with task- and industry-specific software, and extra tools such as those for social media.
The Best Reputation Management Software for 2021
- Best Overall: BrightLocal
- Best for Response Management: Grade.us
- Best for Social Media Monitoring: Sprout Social
- Best Value: LocalClarity
- Best for Small Organizations: NiceJob
- Best for Big Enterprises: BirdEye
Best Overall: BrightLocal
BrightLocal helps you build your online reputation using its robust review tracking, Google My Business (GMB) management, and search engine optimization (SEO) tools.
14-day free trial, no credit card required
Affordable plans
Many local SEO tools
No mobile application
Some web functions are slow to respond
Limited native integrations
Used by big brands like Ikea and Roto-Rooter, BrightLocal is a customer review management solution with reputation management tools and social media integrations. Its low-priced monthly plans and powerful features make BrightLocal the clear winner for the best overall reputation management software.
Although BrightLocal doesn’t offer a mobile app, the cloud-based software is easy to use in a browser on your desktop or tablet. It’s perfect for companies to manage GMB listings, showcase reviews on a website, and take advantage of local SEO. Top features include:
- Find, update, and track citations that show a business’s name, address, and phone number (NAP)
- Track reviews on more than 80 sites such as Yelp, Trustpilot, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
- Generate reviews to over 200 review sites covering more than 40 industries
- Use a website widget to highlight reviews across various sites
- Easily answer Google and Facebook reviews with a one-click response function
- Perform GMB and local SEO audits while creating search ranking reports
BrightLocal integrates with Google Analytics, Facebook, and Twitter so you can see data from your browser dashboard.
Choose from four BrightLocal plans with month-to-month payments or get two months free when you pay annually. Higher-tier configurations increase limits for reports, keywords, and audits. Packages consist of:
- Single Business: $29 per month, up to three locations for SEO and reputation tools
- Multi Business: $49 per month, up to six locations for application programming interface (API) access and white label functions
- SEO Pro: $79 per month, up to 100 locations for competitor and Google mobile tracking
- Just Reviews: $8 per month per location for reputation management and white label tools
Explore articles and videos to learn how to use BrightLocal or access customer service 24/7 via phone, email, live chat, and help tickets.
Best for Response Management: Grade.us
Built with digital marketing agencies in mind, Grade.us delivers an end-to-end review solution, allowing you to efficiently manage and respond to online reviews.
14-day free trial, no credit card needed
Robust white label options
Customizable widgets
No mobile application
No social media monitoring
Limited integrations
Created in 2013, Grade.us joined the Traject company in 2020 as part of its full line of marketing tools. Grade.us is online review management and marketing software that lets you oversee the entire process of collecting and replying to reviews from one easy-to-use dashboard, making it the perfect choice for response management.
The web-based software works well on any browser. It provides white label functions to easily create branded reports, widgets, and whitepapers. Other ORM features consist of:
- Monitor, respond, and generate reviews on over 165 review sites
- Request reviews via email, text, and direct mail campaigns
- Automatically manage business listings
- Access and monitor unlimited review sites
- Get 100 email review requests per seat
- Add review widgets, quick response (QR) codes, and buttons to your website
- Create custom review funnel landing pages
- Respond directly to Facebook and Google reviews from the dashboard
- Ability to schedule recurring reports
- Find leads using the Local Client Finder tool
You can use the API for integrations on the Agency or Partner plans to connect with Salesforce, Mailchimp, QuickBooks, Facebook, Twitter, GMB, and more. You may also integrate with other tools for an extra fee, ranging from $10 to $20 per integration per seat per month, depending on your plan.
Grade.us offers three plans with a per-seat cost. Paying annually can save you 10%. Additionally, you can add white label premium to Professional or Agency packages for $440 yearly. Packages include:
- Professional: $180 per month for three seats and basic white label tools; 200 text messages cost an extra $10 per month
- Agency: $400 per month for 10 seats for 200 text messages, premium white label tools, and integrations
- Partner: $2,500 per month for 100 seats for everything in the Agency package and a single sign-on (SSO) function
You can explore webinars or a knowledge base to get answers to your questions or contact customer service via email.
Best for Social Media Monitoring: Sprout Social
Use an all-in-one social inbox to read and respond to mentions across your social channels while automating your social media marketing.
30-day free trial, no credit card required
Simple user interface
Android and iOS mobile apps
Mobile app has less functionality than the browser version
Not all social media integrations work smoothly for posting from the dashboard
Some automation tools only available on higher-tier packages
Since 2010 Sprout Social has provided a social media management platform used across industries by companies like Trello and schools such as Dartmouth College. Its comprehensive social listening tools, integrations, and intuitive dashboard make Sprout Social best for social media monitoring.
You can use Sprout Social in any browser or on Android and iOS devices. The mobile app is easy to use and receives 4.2 stars on Apple Store and 3.5 stars on Google Play. All plans include excellent features such as:
- Quickly create your editorial calendar using the bulk social media scheduling tool
- Read and respond to messages from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn
- The customer relationship management (CRM) tool adds conversation histories and internal notes
- Manage reviews on Facebook, GMB, and TripAdvisor
- Develop automated inbox rules to manage inbound messages
- Build and deploy chatbots on Facebook and Twitter
- Respond using suggested replies for Twitter messages
- Track and analyze conversations, hashtags, and topics
Sprout Social provides many integrations with GMB, Pinterest, Reddit, TripAdvisor, Salesforce, Google Analytics, and Zendesk.
No contracts are required for Sprout Social plans, and the company works with you if you want to add premium analytics, listening, or advocacy tools. The Sprout Social plans include:
- Standard: $99 per user per month for up to five social profiles for review management, CRM tools, and social scheduling
- Professional: $149 per user per month for up to 10 social profiles to add helpdesk capabilities, competitive reports, and custom workflows
- Advanced: $249 per user per month for 10 social profiles plus a digital asset library, automated link tracking, and chatbots
Along with a vast knowledge base, you can contact Sprout Social via phone, email, help tickets, or social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.
Best Value: LocalClarity
Save time and protect your business reputation using intelligent and automated tools available to business owners for $12 or less per month.
Unlimited users
14-day free trial
See up to 15 years of customer reviews upon installation
No mobile application
Limited review generation tools
No social media listening tools
LocalClarity is a product of seoClarity Labs and was designed in 2017. The software is a multi-location review, local search, and reputation management tool giving users control over listings and reviews at a low monthly price. Its affordability and vast review management functions make LocalClarity the clear winner for the best value.
Access your LocalClarity dashboard using any browser to scan your reviews, review response templates, and oversee auto-response campaigns. Features include:
- Daily scanning for new reviews
- Unlimited reports and users
- Ability to bulk schedule Google posts
- Manage Google’s question and answer (Q&A) responses
- Handle Facebook and GMB business listings
- Customize reports and notification emails with your logo for white labeling
- Monitor reviews in real-time for quick replies
- Create intelligent auto-response campaigns
LocalClarity works with you to add industry-specific review sites. Otherwise, you can connect to Trustpilot, Expedia, Glassdoor, GMB, and dozens more review sites. Integrations include Slack, Trello, and Basecamp.
LocalClarity offers three low-cost plans, and volume discounts for multiple locations are available. The LocalClarity packages include:
- Plus: $10 per location per month to track all major review sites, manage business listings, and schedule custom reports
- Pro: $12 per location per month to add competitor review tracking, API access, and dedicated account management
- Enterprise and Agency: Get a custom quote for white glove onboarding services, personalized training, and a dedicated client success manager
LocalClarity provides a small resource library and is available via phone or email for customer service.
Best for Small Organizations: NiceJob
Lighten the workload of your small team by automating review collection, content creation, and social sharing using NiceJob’s convenient user dashboard.
14-day free trial, no credit card required
No contracts
Easy to generate new reviews
Website options don’t include e-commerce functionality
No Android application
Only one reputation management plan
Founded in 2017, NiceJob has experienced phenomenal growth and is trusted by more than 7,000 businesses. As a reputation marketing platform, NiceJob helps companies improve their reputation and brand awareness with review, engagement, and website tools. Its affordable plan and robust features make NiceJob the clear winner of the best for small organizations category.
This cloud-based tool works well on all browsers and comes with an iOS mobile application. The mobile app is new, so it only has one rating in the iTunes store. However, the interface is simple and easy to use. The NiceJob plan comes with:
- NiceAI review reminders to request testimonials from new customers
- A smart funnel to automatically place reviews on high-profile sites like Google and Facebook
- Automate social media posts and share your best reviews
- Get a microsite for lead generation
- Install a website widget to display reviews and customer stories automatically
- Easily turn reviews into case studies or blog posts by adding comments
With NiceJob, you can connect to more than 1,000 applications, including QuickBooks, Zendesk, and Zapier. Users can also scan and respond to reviews on sites like Google, Yelp, Facebook, BBB, Zillow, and TripAdvisor.
Currently, NiceJob offers one reputation management plan, or you can opt for the Convert Website package. The plans are based on your customer volume, with the following configurations based on one to 2,500 customers:
- Reviews: $75 per month for comprehensive review and reputation management, a lead generation microsite, and engagement tools
- Convert Website: $99 per month plus a $399 setup fee for a custom SEO-optimized website, call tracking, and a website coach
Along with a good-sized knowledge base, you can access customer service via phone or email.
Best for Big Enterprises: BirdEye
BirdEye provides powerful tools and customer review software built with enterprise-grade functionality and is customizable by roles and locations.
No user or location caps
30-day free trial for qualified users
Implementation manager assists with setup
An annual contract may be required
Only Premium plan includes surveys, insights, and ticketing
Expensive
BirdEye is a well-known brand offering reputation management software for corporations including Esurance and Coldwell Banker. Its role-based dashboards and feature-rich plans offer tools critical for large organizations and make it the best software for big enterprises.
Enterprises can use BirdEye on any browser or by downloading an Android or iOS app. Users give the Android app 4.4 stars and the iOS app 4.3 stars. The top features for large corporations include:
- Role-based dashboards for corporate, regional, and branch locations
- Can set up role-based permissions for various users
- Bulk review management functions
- Review monitoring for over 150 sites
- A central dashboard for responding to reviews
- Ability to update business listings across more than 50 sites
- Instant or daily notifications via email or text messages about reviews
- Auto-response templates available
- Review marketing functions, including the ability to share reviews on social media and websites
- End-to-end conversion funnel reports
- Net promoter score (NPS) for surveys and other reports
- Instantly remove spam or slanderous reviews
Integrate with more than 1,000 applications across your organization, from CRMs to point-of-sale systems. You can also access reviews on popular sites such as Amazon, GMB, Angie’s List, Facebook, and TripAdvisor.
BirdEye provides custom quotes based on the number of locations and business needs. You can save 12% by paying annually. The plan prices below are based on one site with month-to-month payments:
- Standard: $349 per month for listing and review management and campaigns
- Professional: $449 per month to add website chat, video chat, and more integrations
- Premium: Get a quote for specific needs, including referrals, surveys, advanced insights, and customer service ticketing functions
You can browse BirdEye’s large knowledge base or create a support ticket. However, your plan may offer extra service options, such as an account manager.
Verdict
Negative reviews and social comments can tank a company’s reputation. Conversely, positive testimonials increase sales and brand awareness leading to improvements in search engine performance. However, protecting your business reputation involves monitoring social media channels, hundreds of review sites, and business listings. Doing this without online reputation management software is nearly impossible.
Although many comprehensive ORM software options exist, BrightLocal provides an affordable solution for managing customer reviews, acquiring business citations, and showcasing testimonials on your website. It offers full control over your GMB profile while boosting local SEO efforts.
Compare Providers
|Company
|Why We Picked It
|Key Features
|BrightLocal
|Best Overall
|An affordable review, GMB, and local SEO management tool
|Grade.us
|Best for Response Management
|A centralized dashboard for finding, monitoring, and responding to reviews
|Sprout Social
|Best for Social Media Monitoring
|Robust social media listening, management, and scheduling software
|LocalClarity
|Best Value
|Inexpensive review generation and response management features
|NiceJob
|Best for Small Organizations
|NiceAI technology to request reviews to display on your website
|BirdEye
|Best for Big Enterprises
|Role-based dashboards and enterprise-grade functionality
How Does Reputation Management Software Work?
Online reputation management, or ORM, software uses technology to scan review sites and social media platforms for mentions of brands in posts or reviews. Once it finds new reviews, it alerts the business owner via email or text. Most solutions provide a central dashboard where you can view and respond to reviews without leaving the application.
Some software allows you to monitor phrases, keywords, or even your competition. Furthermore, you can increase review collection using reputation marketing tools that contact new customers and request a review.
By getting in front of negative views and displaying positive reviews, business owners can track consumer sentiment and take action to reduce reputational risks.
Why Is Reputation Management Important?
It doesn’t take long for a negative post to go viral or for bad reviews to cost you a sale. But, reputation management also includes review generation. After all, as RevLocal reports, “Just one review can increase conversions by 10%. One hundred reviews can boost the conversion rate by up to 37%.”
By developing a concise review and reputation management strategy, businesses can use positive messages to boost brand awareness and increase sales.
How Much Does Reputation Management Software Cost?
Reputation management software providers charge by seat, user, or location. Monthly or yearly subscription plans often include various tiers with higher-priced plans providing additional features. Package costs vary from $8 per month for essential review monitoring to $399 for comprehensive all-in-one tools.
How We Chose the Best Reputation Management Software
When reviewing more than two dozen reputation management software solutions, we considered an array of affordable yet feature-rich solutions. We looked at the total number of review sites monitored, types of response and marketing options, and integrations with third-party tools. Moreover, we examined features that assist with business listings, SEO, and Google My Business. We narrowed down our selections to the top six reputation management software programs by judging the best solutions on overall functionality and ease of use.
