The Best Restaurant Reservation Software for 2021

Take control of restaurant reservations with Tablein’s user-friendly and affordable program that earns our overall best spot.

Pros Free 14-day trial, no credit card needed

Control restaurant capacity

Social media integrations Cons No POS integrations

No waitlist management

Not for large, high-volume restaurants

Although Tablein isn’t as well-known as brands like Yelp or OpenTable, it provides small to medium-sized restaurants with everything they need to take reservations and improve guest experiences. Tablein’s affordable plans, robust toolset, and 10-minute setup time make this reservation software stand out from its competitors.

Unlike other programs, you don’t need to download an app for Tablein to work. Simply open a browser on any device, and the responsive platform automatically fits on your cell phone, tablet, or desktop screen. Moreover, guests can place orders on your website, Facebook, or Google using any device.

Tablein is easy to use and offers table management and reservations features, such as:

Guests can select a preferred table or leave special instructions with their reservations

Customers receive automatic booking confirmations, reminders, cancellation notices, and feedback requests via email or text

Managers get reservation notifications via email or text

Oversee restaurant capacity by setting limits on time slots or days

In-depth reporting dashboard with exporting capabilities

With Tablein, you don’t need to spend hours setting up your reservation software or training your staff. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to accept and manage reservations. Top features for ease of use include:

Quick table cloning to set up your restaurant layout

Drag-and-drop tools help you create one or more floor plans

You can add an unlimited number of dining areas

View reservations by floor plan or time frame

Color-coded reservation status via a table view

Make changes to reservations with drag-and-drop functions

Use the search tab to find guest information

One click to print your daily reservation list

Tablein offers two plans that come with all available features. In some cases, text messaging features may cost an extra fee per message. The packages include: