The 6 Best Reverse Mortgage Companies of 2021

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs): Reverse Mortgages

What Is a Reverse Mortgage?

A reverse mortgage is a type of home loan that allows homeowners that are 62 or older to take out some of their home equity and convert it to cash. The lender distributes the funds in a lump sum, line of credit, structured monthly payments, or a combination of these three. The homeowner does not need to make monthly payments like they do in a forward mortgage. Instead, the loan balance is due when the homeowner passes away, moves away from the house, or sells the home.

In addition to being at least 62, the reverse mortgage can only be used for your primary residence. Single family homes are the easiest to qualify, and FHA-approved condos and manufactured (mobile) homes can sometimes qualify as well. Many condos and mobile homes do not.

Homeowners over 62 with substantial equity in their homes typically consider a reverse mortgage in order to supplement their income, or use the cash to pay an unexpected medical expense. For the reverse mortgage for purchase programs, people often use them to downsize their home, move to a warmer climate, or move closer to family.

Is a Reverse Mortgage a Good Idea?

A reverse mortgage is not an ideal financial choice for everyone. However, it may still be the best option in certain situations. This financial tool can provide additional retirement income or can be used to settle an existing mortgage. One benefit is that the proceeds are tax-free. On the other hand, if you fail to comply with the terms of maintaining the property, paying your property taxes, or paying your homeowners insurance, your loan balance becomes due immediately. If you’ve already spent that loan money elsewhere and have no resource to pay back the loan, the lender can foreclose on your home.

This is a process to consider with caution. Ask questions until you understand the potential outcomes. The federal government does require counseling when you begin this process, and the loans are non-recourse, which means the amount you owe cannot exceed the value of the home. Yet even with these safety nets, there are still predatory lenders in the field and even ways to be scammed by other players like contractors, relatives, and realtors.

What Are the Types of Reverse Mortgages?

There are different types of reverse mortgages to fit different situations and needs. A single-purpose reverse mortgage, like a home equity conversion mortgage (HECM) for purchase, defines specifically how the funds can be used. A HECM for purchase means the homeowner is selling their home to buy another one, and they are using the proceeds from the reverse mortgage to apply toward the purchase of the new home. Other reasons why a lender may approve of a single-purpose reverse mortgage are to pay for property taxes, maintenance, or homeowners insurance.

A standard home equity conversion mortgage, allows you to use the funds for whatever you want, as long as you pay off any remaining mortgage balance first. You must still be 62 or older, applying this mortgage to your primary residence, and you must keep up with property maintenance, real estate taxes, and homeowners insurance to meet the terms of the contract.

Some lenders have their own proprietary reverse mortgage product. These are not insured by the FHA, which opens up more possibilities for easier qualification, as well as more risks. Some easier terms include qualifying at age 60 instead of 62, being able to apply the reverse mortgage to a non-FHA-approved condo or manufactured home, or accessing equity lending limits above the FHA limit of $765,600.

Other ways to categorize reverse mortgages are by how the funds are distributed. For example, some are given to the homeowner as a lump sum at closing, others opt for a monthly payment for as long as they are in the home, or for a set period of time called a term. Many lenders will also have a way to let you do a combination of three of these payments.

How We Chose the Best Reverse Mortgages

We reviewed more than a dozen reverse mortgages before choosing these top seven. We summarized the pros and cons for you, investigated the costs at the beginning, middle, and end of the reverse mortgage contracts, and highlighted the key terms.

Borrower criteria and the types of homes that qualified mattered as well. For most of the industry, the qualifications are the same because they are driven by the FHA, but certain proprietary reverse mortgages offer interesting options, both for the borrower’s profile and the home style.

Time to close, customer service, reputation, and nationwide lending were also major factors in selecting our winners for each category.