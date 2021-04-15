Best Roadside Assistance Plans in 2021

Roadside assistance plans give you access to emergency assistance for things like flat tires, dead batteries, fuel delivery, towing, winching, and more, depending on the plan. There are plans for cars, trucks, RVs, and motorcycles. When your vehicle breaks down, you can count on your roadside assistance company to send what you need or tow you to a repair shop.
The best roadside assistance companies balance all-encompassing coverage with an affordable price point. We’ve compiled a list of the best roadside assistance providers for your unique needs, based on factors like cost, service features, and reputation, as well as potential drawbacks for each plan. Read on to find out which roadside assistance plan is right for you.
Best Overall : Blink
With 80 million satisfied customers, Blink must be doing something right. The company is a trusted leader in the industry and is the largest provider of roadside assistance in the U.S. Their unbeatable coverage and commitment to customer service has made them our pick for best overall.
99.4% of U.S. zip codes covered
Impressive customer service
Immediate service with no waiting period
Transparent pricing
No membership option
Fee-per-mile towing
Higher costs than some other plans
Blink wins our vote for best overall thanks to their unbeatable coverage. The company covers just under 100% of U.S. zip codes, meaning wherever your vehicle breaks down, it will be able to help. Blink also has a scale that can’t be matched, handling over 10 million roadside assistance events per year.
Blink has a straightforward pricing structure with no membership needed for services. Any light passenger vehicle or pick-up truck can use their service. Roadside assistance, including jump-starts, tire changes, and lockout services, are each a flat $65. If you need a tow, it’ll cost $99 and $5 per mile after the first five miles. While the included five-mile limit is standard across the industry, it’s the one place where blink fails to overachieve.
To get roadside assistance through Blink, it’s as simple as heading to blinkroadside.com on your smartphone and following the prompts. Blink will ask for your location and the problem you’re experiencing. One of their customer service agents, available 24/7, will send someone out to help. Drivers are impressed by their coverage and outstanding customer service.
Best Value : Carchex
Carchex takes the cake for best value thanks to its affordable roadside assistance plans for every situation. Their low yearly rate offers more than expected, ensuring you’re covered without breaking the bank.
Lower cost than some other plans
Plans go well above industry standard
Average response time is 30 minutes
24/7 customer service
Membership level choices
No easy upgrade process
Three-business-day waiting period
Not available in all 50 states
One call per 72-hour period
Carchex is a well-established brand in the roadside assistance industry. They have over 45,000 service trucks ready to assist you across the U.S. and Canada. The company took off in 2003 and has since expanded from pre-purchase car inspections to vehicle warranties, insurance, finance, and, of course, roadside assistance.
The company offers three plans with 24/7 emergency towing, flat tire service, lockouts, jump-starts, and fuel delivery. However, Carchex goes above and beyond by including 25 miles of towing with every plan, much higher than the usual five offered by most companies. The company also has a few extra perks, including a $500 reward for information leading to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
The first plan they offer is for a single vehicle and up to five service calls per year, competitively priced at $59.95 yearly. You can upgrade to unlimited uses for $79.95 a year. Finally, you can get the unlimited vehicles plan, which covers as many cars as you’d like with four members, at up to five service calls a year. That plan will set you back $109.95 per year. Their plans aren’t available in California or Puerto Rico.
It’s important to note that when you purchase your plan, you’ll have to wait three business days before you can place a service call. You should also know that all Carchex plans only cover one service call in a 72-hour period.
Carchex is available 24/7 via their website and a toll-free number if you need to place a service call. A customer service agent will connect you with one of the thousands of trusted local roadside towing agencies they work with.
Best for Motorcycles : Motorcycle Towing Services
For the best roadside assistance plan customized for motorcycle riders, Motorcycle Towing Services (MTS) has you covered. Their affordable plans mean that you and your bike are safe, no matter how far your ride takes you.
Great for motorcycle enthusiasts
Easy to add motorcycles to your plan
Coverage levels for single riders and families
Offers battery delivery service
Cold Country plan not available everywhere
Plans are very basic
Limited to one use in a five-day period for the same issue
MTS started in 1988 to fill the gap in roadside assistance coverage for motorcycles. They offer an assortment of plans to fit every biker’s budget.
The services provided by their plans are essential, but not much more. You’ll get towing dispatch customized for motorcycles, fuel and battery delivery, and a key replacement service.
MTS offers an option for riders in the northern states and Canada called the Cold Country plan. This plan gives you Deluxe-level coverage for your motorcycle from April 1 through September 30, meaning you’re not paying for your bike to sit in the garage all winter.
Year-round plans start with Economy at $30 per year. You’ll have to pay for your own towing mileage on this plan. With the Deluxe coverage level at $55 per year for a single member or $100 for a family membership, you’ll get the first $150 of your tow cost covered. This plan covers up to two motorcycles, but you can add more for $5 each yearly. Finally, the Premier plan is available for $95 yearly for a single member or $180 for the family. MTS will pay for the first $300 of your tow, and like the Deluxe plan, you can add motorcycles for only $5 each per year.
MTS offers an optional emergency service upgrade you can tack on to any yearly plan for $75. If you find yourself stranded more than 100 miles away from home, they will cover the replacement cost of your battery, fuel pump, throttle, or brake or clutch cables if you also get a tow. This doesn’t include the replacement labor, only the cost of the parts.
Motorcycles manufactured before 1985 are not eligible for these plans, but MTS offers specific plans for those. There is a three-day waiting period between purchasing your plan and being able to place a service call.
It’s easy to sign up online or by calling their customer service number. MTS also has a 24/7 toll-free service line to call when you need help. They serve all 50 states and Canada, so you’re covered wherever you ride.
Best for Road Trips : AAA
Going on a road trip? Call AAA before you go to get the best roadside assistance plan for road trips. Their unbeatable towing distance on higher plans means you won’t be paying out of pocket to get a tow from the middle of nowhere.
Best long-distance towing options
Extensive benefits, even for Classic plans
Legendary customer service
Extra perks and discounts included
RV and motorcycle coverage available
Only covers four events per year
Most expensive option for families
With one of the longest towing services, plus trip interruption coverage, AAA has become the gold standard in roadside assistance for long road trips. Since 1902, AAA has brought motorists together. These days, AAA offers an extensive range of covered services, with tons of extra perks and benefits included.
Even the most basic roadside assistance plan, the Classic, boasts an impressive standard. At $81 per year, you’ll receive towing up to three miles, up to $50 toward lockout services, fuel delivery, winching, and even included travel accident insurance if you’re more than 50 miles from home. Additional family members can be added to your plan for $59 each per year.
If you’re going on a road trip, though, you’ll want to consider the next two AAA plans. The Plus plan is available for $165 per year, or $215 if you’d like to add your RV or motorcycle. Additional drivers can be added for $79 each. With this plan, you’ll get up to 100 miles paid for if you need a tow, which makes it perfect for folks who like to get away from the city. You’ll also get upgraded coverage for lockout services, tow trucks to winch your vehicle, and free fuel if you need a fuel delivery. Other benefits like theft reward and trip interruption coverage can give you peace of mind, too.
Finally, the Premier plan is the most comprehensive coverage we could find from any roadside assistance company. For $225 a year and $79 per additional member, you’ll get all the benefits of the Plus plan, plus a tow of up to 200 miles, increased lockout coverage up to $150, up to $1,500 in trip interruption coverage and theft reward, $25 off battery purchases, and many more benefits. AAA will even come to the rescue if you are locked out of your home.
Anyone can go online to purchase one of AAA’s roadside assistance plans. If you are in need of assistance, you can call their toll-free phone number or use their website or smartphone app. Their customer service team is there for you 24/7.
Best for RVs : Good Sam
Good Sam takes our top spot for RV users. These plans were created specifically with RVs in mind, so they give you all the coverage you need for your long-haul travels.
Unlimited covered towing miles
Covers your other vehicles, too
Plan applies to the whole family
Covers all of North America
24-hour waiting period
Confusing membership levels
Prices increase after the first year
When you’re travelling in your RV, the thought of your home on wheels going out of commission can be terrifying. Thankfully, Good Sam offers roadside assistance plans that will keep you protected anywhere in North America. Our top choice for RVs, Good Sam will tow you as far as it takes to get you to the nearest RV repair shop.
Since 1984, Good Sam has exceeded standards in roadside assistance. Unlike other plans, all of Good Sam’s offerings cover the entire family, so you won’t pay more to get your spouse and kids under 25 on your plan. The company also provides unlimited towing to the nearest service center that can fix your RV, even if it’s 500 miles away. Customer service is available 24/7.
The Standard plan starts at $64.95 the first year and covers your cars, pick-ups, boat trailers, and motorcycles, as well as coverage for your travel trailers, toy haulers, and pop-up campers. The price increases to $129.95 when you renew.
If you have a motorized RV, fifth wheel, or travel trailer, and you also want your leased, rented, or borrowed vehicles covered, go for the Platinum plan. You’ll also have access to a certified RV technician for assistance on this plan. Some extra benefits include home lockout service and discounts on hotels and rental cars. This plan is $79.95 the first year, then $159.95 yearly.
Finally, if you’re looking for even more perks, the Platinum Complete plan is for you. On top of the benefits in the Platinum plan, the replacement cost of your tires and wheels is covered at this level. You’ll also be eligible for important benefits like emergency medical assistance and having your vehicle or RV returned to you if you have a medical event far from home. Platinum Complete is regularly $239.95 yearly, but you can get it for $119.95 for your first year.
Best Pay-Per-Use Option : Allstate
Not ready for a yearly membership commitment? Allstate’s pay-per-use option is our favorite shorter-term choice because of its long-standing reputation, 24/7 availability, and easy qualification process, even if you’re not an Allstate customer.
Immediate service with no waiting period
24/7 availability
No yearly commitment
Could end up being more expensive than a membership
Not available to California residents
Very basic service
Allstate is a well-established name in the auto insurance industry, but they also offer roadside assistance as a standalone service. Their pay-per-use plan is the perfect solution for those who don’t want to pay a yearly fee, but still want a good rate from a trusted service provider if they ever need service.
While their prices are not as low as other plans on this list, the flexibility of the plan is unbeatable. You don’t have to be an Allstate customer to call their 24/7 hotline or hop on their website and schedule a tow or other emergency service.
They offer tows starting at $119 with five miles included, then $4.25 per mile. They also have lockouts, jump-starts, and fuel delivery for $79 each, and tire changes for $84. These prices are higher than what you would pay with a membership plan, but if you’re not worried about needing roadside assistance more than once a year, you could end up saving money.
Their services on the pay-per-use plan are very limited and are not available to residents of California.
Final Verdict
There are many options for roadside assistance plans out there. The best overall option is Blink, thanks to its flexibility and excellent prices. If you’re looking to get the best value for your dollar, check out the plans from Carchex. Or, if you’re not interested in a yearly membership, Allstate’s pay-per-use option is for you.
Special situations and vehicles call for their own coverage considerations. Call AAA before you leave for a long road trip for unbeatable towing mileage. Your RV needs a specific coverage plan like the one through Good Sam. Make sure your motorcycle is covered for a great price through Motorcycle Towing Service. No matter your situation, a good roadside assistance plan can help you save money in case your vehicle is disabled.
Compare the Best Roadside Assistance Plans
|Company
|Price
|Covered Services
|Towing Limit
|Policy Limits
|Blink Best Overall
|$65 per service, $99 tows + $5 per mile over 5 miles
|Tows, jump-starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tires, winching
|5 miles included then $5 per mile
|No lock repairs or copying keys
|Carchex Best Value
|Single vehicle: $59.95/year, Single vehicle premium: $79.95/year, Unlimited vehicles: $109.95/year
|24/7 towing up to 25 miles, flat tires, battery service, lockouts, fuel delivery, mechanical first aid
|Up to 25 miles included
|Not available for residents of California or Puerto Rico, 3-business-day waiting period from purchase to use
|Motorcycle Towing Services Best for Motorcycles
|Economy: $30/year, Cold Country: $40/year, Deluxe: $55/year single or $100/year family, Premier: $95/year single or $180/year family
|All plans include simple emergency services like fuel and battery delivery and towing dispatch
|Depending on plan: Economy pays own mileage, Deluxe covered for first $150, Premier for first $300
|Only motorcycles covered, up to two motorcycles per plan (can add for $5 each yearly), Cold Country plan available only for residents of AK, CT, DE, IA, ID, IL, IN, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VT, WA, WI, WV, WY, and Canada
|AAA Best for Road Trips
|Classic: $81/year + $59 per additional member, Plus: $165/year (add $50 for an RV) + $79 per additional member, Premier: $225/year + $79 per additional member
|Towing, tire service, mechanical first aid, battery service, lockouts & locksmith services, fuel delivery, winching, accident and interruption benefits included
|Classic: up to 3 miles, Plus/Plus RV: up to 100 miles, AAA Premier: up to 200 miles for first service then 100 miles
|Only covers four service events per member per year
|Good Sam Best for RVs
|Standard: $64.95 for first year then $129.95/year, Platinum: $79.95 for first year then $159.95/year, Platinum Complete: $119.95 for first year then $239.95/year
|Towing with vehicle-specific equipment, concierge service, spare tire delivery, jump-starts, emergency fuel and fluids, lockouts, trip interruption, emergency medical referrals
|No limit
|Does not cover tiny homes or vehicles used for business purposes, limit of four service calls per year for Utah residents only
|Allstate Best Pay-Per-Use Option
|Tow: starts at $119, Lockout: $79, Fuel delivery: $79, Tire change: $84, Jump-start: $79
|Towing, lockouts, jump-starts, fuel delivery, tire changes
|5 miles included then $4.25 per mile
|Not available to California residents
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What Does a Roadside Assistance Plan Cover?
Roadside assistance plans cover emergency roadside services including tows, jump-starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, and tire changes. How much you’ll pay for each of these services depends on the plan you choose. Some companies offer extra services and benefits like trip interruption coverage and theft protection.
Where Can I Purchase a Roadside Assistance Plan?
You can purchase a roadside assistance plan through an auto club or an insurer. Auto clubs are easy to find and usually offer more extended coverage, like higher towing limits and extra benefits. In contrast, some auto insurers provide less expensive basic options.
How Much Do Roadside Assistance Plans Cost?
First, check to see if your car manufacturer, lender, or insurance carrier offers roadside assistance for free or low cost. If not, you could pay between $30 and $240 per year for membership, depending on the plan you choose. Some plans charge per use, while others have coverage limits to keep in mind. You’ll need to pay any costs that exceed those limits.
Are Roadside Assistance Plans Worth It?
Absolutely. If you find yourself stranded, the benefit of having a roadside assistance company ready to come to your aid is well worth the reasonable yearly fee. Depending on your plan, you could avoid needing to pay anything out of pocket for a tow or other emergency service.
Methodology
We researched 12 companies offering roadside assistance plans and evaluated each company based on factors such as price, towing mileage limits, covered services, membership plans, and any policy limitations. After weighing the factors, we found the best six and decided which coverage category was best served by each company. We also considered any first-year discounts, customer service availability, and any extra benefits included with the plan.
