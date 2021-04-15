Best Roadside Assistance Plans in 2021

Motorcycle Towing Services

For the best roadside assistance plan customized for motorcycle riders, Motorcycle Towing Services (MTS) has you covered. Their affordable plans mean that you and your bike are safe, no matter how far your ride takes you.

Pros Great for motorcycle enthusiasts

Easy to add motorcycles to your plan

Coverage levels for single riders and families

Offers battery delivery service Cons Cold Country plan not available everywhere

Plans are very basic

Limited to one use in a five-day period for the same issue

MTS started in 1988 to fill the gap in roadside assistance coverage for motorcycles. They offer an assortment of plans to fit every biker’s budget.

The services provided by their plans are essential, but not much more. You’ll get towing dispatch customized for motorcycles, fuel and battery delivery, and a key replacement service.

MTS offers an option for riders in the northern states and Canada called the Cold Country plan. This plan gives you Deluxe-level coverage for your motorcycle from April 1 through September 30, meaning you’re not paying for your bike to sit in the garage all winter.

Year-round plans start with Economy at $30 per year. You’ll have to pay for your own towing mileage on this plan. With the Deluxe coverage level at $55 per year for a single member or $100 for a family membership, you’ll get the first $150 of your tow cost covered. This plan covers up to two motorcycles, but you can add more for $5 each yearly. Finally, the Premier plan is available for $95 yearly for a single member or $180 for the family. MTS will pay for the first $300 of your tow, and like the Deluxe plan, you can add motorcycles for only $5 each per year.

MTS offers an optional emergency service upgrade you can tack on to any yearly plan for $75. If you find yourself stranded more than 100 miles away from home, they will cover the replacement cost of your battery, fuel pump, throttle, or brake or clutch cables if you also get a tow. This doesn’t include the replacement labor, only the cost of the parts.

Motorcycles manufactured before 1985 are not eligible for these plans, but MTS offers specific plans for those. There is a three-day waiting period between purchasing your plan and being able to place a service call.

It’s easy to sign up online or by calling their customer service number. MTS also has a 24/7 toll-free service line to call when you need help. They serve all 50 states and Canada, so you’re covered wherever you ride.