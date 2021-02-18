The Best Sales Training Programs for 2021

Coursera

We chose The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization as the best sales training program because it covers a broad range of sales topics from a reputable university for free.

Pros The course covers topics related to building an efficient sales process

Learn from Northwestern University with no tuition or fees

Completely online course offered through Coursera platform Cons Beginner-level course doesn’t cover many more advanced sales techniques

The lengthy course takes approximately four months to complete

If you want a high-quality sales training program that doesn’t break the bank, look no further than our top choice, The Art of Sales: Mastering the Selling Process Specialization. This course is offered for free from Northwestern University through Coursera.

This course is actually made up of a group of four sub-courses on customer segmentation and prospecting, connecting with sales prospects, sales pitch and closing, and building a toolkit for your sales process. It includes self-paced videos and readings. Test your progress along the way with practice quizzes and graded assignments.

This course holds a 4.8 out of 5 average rating on Coursera, based on 1,264 reviews. With a roughly three-hour-per-week commitment, you should finish in about four months and be on your way to sales success.

Upon successful completion, you can earn a course certificate perfect for showing off your expertise on your resume or LinkedIn. However, it’s worth taking for the knowledge alone, even if you don’t care about the certificate.