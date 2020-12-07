The 6 Best Self-Directed IRA Companies of 2020

What Is a Self-Directed IRA?

A self-directed IRA (SDIRA) is a specialized account set up through a custodian or administrator that allows you to invest in many different types of alternative investments. Popular investment choices include real estate property, precious metals, closely held companies, cryptocurrencies, tax liens, and private loans. Aside from that investment flexibility, SDIRAs are similar to traditional IRAs, with the same tax advantages and contribution limitations.

Because custodians don't provide investment advice, investors are on their own to perform the necessary due diligence on investment options. That's why investing in SDIRAs can be especially risky. In addition, the rules and restrictions for setting up and investing in SDIRAs can be complicated, which poses an audit risk with the IRS. SDIRA investors should always consult with a tax advisor when setting up or investing in an SDIRA.

What Does a Self-Directed IRA Cost?

Most SDIRA custodians charge three sets of fees: A setup fee, an annual administrative fee, and a transaction fee. For the custodians in our review, the setup fee ranges from $0 to $360. Most custodians charge an annual administrative fee based on a sliding scale of the investment account size, ranging from $150 to more than $2,000. A few of the custodians in our review charge more competitive administration fees, ranging from a flat monthly fee of $15 to a flat annual fee of $360.

Most custodians also charge a transaction fee, typically between $35 and $250, per buy, sell, or exchange, depending on the transaction's size. A couple of the custodians on our list don't charge a transaction fee.

Who Should Get a Self-Directed IRA?

An SDIRA is best suited for experienced and savvy investors who aren't satisfied with the returns or diversification available through traditional investments. Investing in alternative investments offers the opportunity to earn higher returns, but they come with commensurate risk. Many alternative investment options are restricted to investors with a higher income or net worth. But there are plenty of investment options available to smaller investors, but it is their responsibility to understand the risks.

How We Chose the Best Self-Directed IRA Companies

Because investor preferences and needs can vary widely, choosing the right SDIRA custodian is critical. We reviewed a dozen of the top SDIRA custodians based on several factors. We screened all companies based on their reputation in the industry. Then we drilled down on such critical factors as the range of available investment options, whether they offered checkbook control, and the ease of account setup. We also considered the competitiveness of their fees as well as the quality of customer service. We then narrowed our choices to the best SDIRA custodians for their appeal to investors in six different categories found to be the most important to investors.