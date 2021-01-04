The 7 Best Short-Term Business Loans of 2021

Best Overall: Kabbage

Kabbage

We chose Kabbage as our top option for business owners because of its quick turnaround time for both approval and funding, as well as its flexible loan options.

Pros Multiple short-term business loan solutions

No origination fee

Clear eligibility requirements

Other valuable business tools Cons Business owners must be in business for at least one year

Minimum revenue requirements

Kabbage is an online bank that offers finance tools that small business owners need, such as checking accounts, invoicing, and loans. Kabbage loans don't charge an application fee, origination fee, or any other hidden fees—a major reason why it gets the nod for best overall. Loan costs can vary depending on the type of loan you choose, loan amounts, and repayment terms. For example, you can get a short-term business line of credit worth up to $250,000, which you’ll repay over six, 12, or 18 months.

This lender charges a monthly fee structured as a percentage of your balance, which means the faster you pay down your debt, the less you’ll pay. No prepayment penalties exist with Kabbage.

There are some minimum requirements to qualify for short-term financing. For starters, your business must be at least one year old. You’ll also need at least $50,000 in annual revenue or at least $4,200 per month over the last three months. As a result, it may not be a good fit for brand-new businesses that aren't yet generating revenues.

Kabbage will run a personal credit check on the primary person applying for the loan but doesn’t specify a minimum credit score requirement. Funding can be quick; if you’re approved and request the loan amount to be deposited into your PayPal account, you’ll receive the funds in just minutes. Funding into a bank account can take up to three days.