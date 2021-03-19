The Best Small Business Loans for Bad Credit for 2021

OnDeck

OnDeck is the best overall small business loan lender for bad credit because it accepts minimum credit scores of 600, and same-day funding is possible. As long as you’ve been in business for over a year, have a business bank account, and at least $100,000 in annual revenue, you can apply for a loan.

Pros 600 minimum credit score

Same-day funding is possible

Apply for more money when you’ve paid back half of your original loan Cons Repaying the loan early will not save money

Requires daily or weekly repayment

Cannot lend to businesses in Nevada, North Dakota, and in certain industries

Launched in 2006, OnDeck is a publicly traded small business lender that works online and by phone. This is the best overall small business lender for bad credit because to qualify for a loan, you only need a minimum credit score of 600, which is less than what many providers allow. Plus, after loan approval, you can receive your funds as soon as the same day and can receive more money after paying down half your loan.

You can borrow anywhere from $5,000 to $250,000, and lines of credit from $6,000 to $100,000. The amount available to borrow depends on your business revenue.

Repayment terms for term loans are three to 36 months, and 12 months for a line of credit loan. On a term loan, once you’ve repaid half of the loan, you can apply for more money and you won’t be charged any remaining interest on your existing loan. Unlike most lenders, repayments occur automatically either daily or weekly, depending on the business information you provide to OnDeck.

The minimum APR on term loans is 11.89%, and 10.99% for line of credit loans. The origination fee is built into the APR, and paying off the loan early may result in your remaining interest being waived. However, this prepayment benefit option will mean a higher APR. OnDeck will also take a blanket lien on all business assets and require a personal guarantee.