Company Why We Picked It Max Term/Max Loan Amount Dividend Best Overall 25 years/$50,000 SoFi Best for Large Loans Seven years/$100,000 New American Funding Best for Fixed Rates 30 years/$510,400 (up to $765,600 in higher-cost areas) Community 1st Credit Union Best for Long Repayment Terms 21 years/$100,000 LightStream Best for Quick Funding 12 years/$100,000 Upgrade Best for Poor Credit Five years/$50,000

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can You Finance Solar Panels?

You can finance the purchase and installation of solar panels with either a specific solar loan, or with a personal or home improvement installment loan. You may even finance your solar project with a home equity loan, line of credit, or a refinanced mortgage. There are pros and cons to each finance method that influence your term length, monthly payment amount, and APR.

How Much Does Solar Panel Financing Cost?

Many solar panel and installment loan lenders do not charge an origination fee or require a down payment on your project. In these types of cases you can buy your panels and get them installed with no money out of pocket. The monthly payments you eventually agree to will be shaped by your credit profile, DTI, term length, and APR.

Most solar panel loans range from three to 12 years. There are a few outliers that fund for 20 or 21 years, and if you use the Fannie Mae HomeStyle Energy Efficient Mortgage, you can combine an APR potentially under 3% and a 30-year mortgage that wraps your solar project into its note for one low payment.

When Are Solar Panel Loans Worth It?

To calculate whether investing in solar panels is worth it, add up the gross cost of the system. This would be the quote you receive from a contractor for the purchase and installation of the panels. Then subtract any rebates or tax credits that are available to you where you live. The difference is your actual cost.

Next, calculate your annual savings in electricity use and remember to add to that number any income you’ll receive from selling your energy back to the utility provider. This sum, which combines your savings with your incentive income, is called your annual benefit.

Finally, divide your actual cost by your annual benefit. The answer is the number of years it will take you to payback your solar loan. If you plan to live in your home for several years after your payback period ends, then a solar panel loan would make sense for you.

Quick example:

Cost of panels and installation = $30,000

Incentives, tax credits = $10,000

Actual cost = $20,000 ($30,000 - $10,000)

Annual savings per year = i.e., $100 per month x 12 months = $1,200

Potential income = i.e., $110 per month x 12 months = $1,320

Annual benefit = $2,520 ($1,200 + $1,320)

Payback period = $20,000 / $2,520 = 7.9 years

Do you intend to live in the home for eight years? You basically break even. Do you plan to stay in the home for 20 years? Then the project becomes well worth it. The life of a solar energy system averages 25 to 30 years.

Is It Better to Finance or Lease Solar Panels?

Financing versus leasing your solar panels depends on your financial goals and the incentives that may or may not be available in your area.

Financing may be your best option if you want to take advantage of the financial benefits of installing solar panels rather than the environmental benefits alone. Available federal and state incentive programs can lower your tax burden, reduce your gross cost of the system, and may increase the market value of your home.

You may prefer to lease your panels if you want to avoid the responsibility of maintenance or repairs of your solar panel system, or if you are ineligible for government tax credits.

How We Chose the Best Solar Panel Loans

We researched 12 lenders before we selected these best six. To find out which company would win each category, we uncovered the strengths and weaknesses of each company’s loan programs, terms, rates, and fees.

Lenders may have offered wide APR ranges, but in order to make our list, they had to accommodate excellent credit scores with competitive rates, while also adapting to applicants with less-than-stellar credit profiles. In general, most of our winners looked at the whole applicant, rather than just reacting to a credit score as a disqualifier. We favored lenders with longer loan term options, too, so that borrowers had the potential to keep their monthly payments as low as possible. Finally, we looked for an easy application process, whether it be through an online form or an easy-to-find phone number.