The 6 Best Solo 401(k) Companies of 2020

Is a Solo 401(k) plan right for you? When you’re self-employed, you don’t have the option to join your employer’s 401(k) plan. While you’re on your own to manage your retirement, that doesn’t mean you can’t still get similar tax and investment benefits. One method to do so is with a solo 401(k) account.

A self-employed 401(k) plan is the same as an employer-sponsored plan. However, in this case, you are the employer and the only member of the plan. The only other person you can add to the plan is your spouse if it makes sense for your family's finances.

To help you sift through the many features and benefits of the top solo 401(k) options on the market today, we explored 10 leading providers to compare investment choices, trading platforms, pricing, reputation, financial stability, and much more. From there, we distilled our research to select the best solo 401(k) companies across six categories.

Learn more about the best solo 401(k) companies below to choose the best plan for your needs.