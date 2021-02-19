Company Why We Picked It Best Features Finance Factory Best Overall Free funding range report; rate transparency Become.co Best for E-commerce Make your business more fundable to lenders through its proprietary integration technology OnDeck Best for Retail SmartBox Capital Comparison Tool; funds in three days Midwest Corporate Credit Best for High-Growth Startups Consulting; no collateral requirements; low rates Seek Capital Best for Long Repayment Terms SBA loan options up to 25 years with low rates Upwise Capital Best for Unpaid Invoices Top-notch transparency; can finance up to 100% of invoice and account receivables; can fund in a day

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do I Qualify for a Startup Business Loan?

To qualify for a startup business loan, most lender’s programs, including the SBA options, strongly prefer your startup to already earn revenue, have a base of customers, and provide annual financial reports covering six to 12 months.

There are some startup business loan types, like business credit cards, that can get some funding pre-revenue, if you have good personal credit. In short, to qualify for a startup business loan you must have good credit history, cash, or collateral.

Is It Hard to Get a Startup Business Loan?

In general, it is harder to qualify for a startup business loan because they require at least two to three years in business. If you choose the business credit card route, you’ll need a strong personal credit history to qualify. If you are two years into your startup phase and applying for a startup loan to fund your next level of growth, many lenders require your business to show annual revenue of at least $100,000. In the SBA loan category, you’ll also need to invest at least 20% of the loan amount as a down payment.

Do Banks Give Loans to Startups?

Yes, banks give loans to startups. Whether your startup is in its first week and has not earned its first dollar yet, or your company is in its fifth year borrowing for a new location or additional equipment, banks have programs for you. Most bank programs will require heavy documentation during the application process, and they could range from a business bank credit card to a business line of credit to a short-term or long-term loan.

Can I Get a Business Loan With No Money Down?

One way to get a business loan with no money down is through an equipment financing loan. There are lenders that will use the equipment itself as collateral, thus reducing risk and eliminating the need for a down payment. Some other ways to get a business loan with no money down are business credit cards, short-term loans, and lines of credit. Working capital bridge loans and merchant cash advances may also be options for your business to get a loan with no money down.

How We Chose the Best Startup Business Loans

We reviewed 15 lenders to find the best startup business loans on the market. We considered banks, private loan companies, and online lender platforms to find our favorite for each category.

Company history, reputation for service and success, and customer review scores served as the foundation for us to bring you winners that you can trust. Favorable rates, terms, and conditions, and qualifications that we thought were obtainable by many, helped slingshot candidates to the top of their category. Finally, innovations in technology, funding success, or a wide range of services inspired us to bring the best to light.