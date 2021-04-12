Best Stock Screeners of 2021

Stock Screener Monthly Price Best Features Exchanges Followed TC2000 Best Overall Starts at $9.99/mo. Powerful screening tools U.S. and Canada Zacks Best Free Option Paid plans start at $12/mo. Massive number of metrics U.S. and global Trade Ideas Best for Day Trading Starts at $89/mo. AI-driven stock screener U.S. and Canada FINVIS Best for Swing Trading Starts at $24.96/mo. Vivid graphics and interactive charts U.S. and global TradingView Best for Global Investing Starts at $14.95/mo. Follows 60 global exchanges U.S. and global Stock Rover Best for Buy & Hold Investing Starts at $79.99/mo. Stock rating system U.S. and Canada

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a Stock Screener?

A stock screener is an essential tool used by stock traders and investors to sift through thousands of stocks to find those that best meets their criteria. Users can apply any number of filters based on fundamental and technical metrics to narrow down their list. The more robust the screening filters, the more quickly the screener can find you a match. They can also apply their own customized criteria to find a more precise match. When criteria are applied, the screener will instantly display the results in the categories you choose.

Stock screeners are used to identify stocks based on different investing scenarios, such as creating an asset allocation strategy, long-term buy-and-hold strategies, or for day trading in and out of the market for quick returns.

How Do You Use a Stock Screener?

Stock screeners are relatively straightforward. After opening the screener, you choose the filters you want to use based on specific criteria, such as price, trading volume, price-to-earnings ratio, volatility, chart patterns, and other fundamental or technical metrics. To further narrow down your choices, you can layer on more filters until you get the results you want.

What Should I Look for in a Stock Screener?

On the surface, roaming the vast universe of stocks to find just the right one can seem daunting and complex. A good stock screener is well-organized and easy-to-use, enabling you to find the filters you need and start the process with a few clicks. It's essential to use a stock screener with a wide range of filters and the ability to quickly sort your results so you can drill down further.

Also, look for a stock screener that is most suited to your investing style. Some are more ideally suited for day trading, while others are more appropriate for long-term investing. Some only follow U.S. stock exchanges, while others have a global reach.

Additional must-haves include accurate data. Always check to see that the data comes from a reputable and reliable source. Also, make sure it has the capability to save your screens, or else you will have to continually re-enter your criteria.

Do Stock Screeners Work?

Stock screeners do work in helping traders and investors sift through thousands of stocks to narrow down their choices, but they also have their limitations. Stock screeners can only analyze stocks based on quantitative factors based on fundamental and technical metrics. They can't account for the qualitative factors that could affect a stock's performance, such as management changes, major lawsuits, labor issues, or competition.

Also, stock screeners that don't use real-time data or that don't constantly refresh their data could produce untimely or inaccurate results. While stock screeners can save you time in formulating a list of stocks, it would be important to layer on your own research to confirm your findings or uncover potential problems with the company's fundamentals.

How We Chose the Best Stock Screeners

Our initial search revealed 30 stock screeners for our consideration. By running them through our criteria of ease-of-use, selection of fundamental and technical filters, depth of filter criteria, customization, and extra functionality, we narrowed the list to 16. After a more rigorous comparison, we identified the best stock screeners in six distinct categories.