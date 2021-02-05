The Best Surety Bond Companies of 2021

Company Why We Picked It Best Features Surety Bonds Direct Best Overall Wholesale pricing; thousands of bonds; every state; easy-to-use website MG Surety Bonds Best Construction Bonds Construction bond expertise; respected in the industry Bryant Surety Bonds Best Contract Bonds 100% money-back guarantee; customized specialty bonds Gallagher Best Commercial Bonds Large, respected company; broader services than most surety bond specialists; in-house underwriting SuretyBonds.com Best Probate Bonds Expertise in probate bonds; high-quality education on website with clear explanations BondsExpress.com Best Value Several pre-approved bonds; one-hour approval

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a Surety Bond?

A surety bond is a written agreement that guarantees compliance, payment, or performance of an act. There are thousands of different kinds of surety bonds. They are designed to reduce the risk to the parties in case of failure or disruption to the written agreement. Most bonds are issued for a set term, typically one year, but sometimes two or three. There are also “continuous” bonds that remain in force until they are cancelled by the surety company.

How Does a Surety Bond Work?

A surety bond is a contract between three parties: the principal (the person applying for the bond), the surety (the company that issues the bond), and the obligee (the entity that requires the bond). The surety company will review the experience, licenses, and credit of both the business and the owner before they issue a bond.

The application then will be given a risk category and a corresponding premium based on the underwriter’s review and the surety company’s rate system. The premium is the price the principal pays once their application is approved. The obligee can file a claim to recover losses if the principal fails to perform the act as agreed. The surety company will work with both the principal and the obligee to determine whether the obligee’s claim is valid.

Some surety bonds protect the public, not the principal. For example, a Notary Bond protects the public against negligence, misconduct, or other types of non-performance caused by a Notary Public either voluntarily or involuntarily. In a case where a Notary is at fault, the Notary Bond is a financial guarantee to reimburse the harmed party, up to the value of the Notary Bond.

Is a Surety Bond Insurance?

While a surety bond covers the obligee against financial harm, it is not insurance. Insurance is a risk-management contract between two parties, the person or business being insured and the insurance company. An insurance policy guarantees that the insured or a third party will be compensated by the insurance company when a loss that is covered in the insurance contract occurs.

A surety bond is also a contract to manage risk, but between three parties. The bond guarantees that the principal will perform the act, and if they don’t, the obligee can recover their losses from the surety. A surety bond must be paid back by the principal if the surety company is forced to pay a claim to the obligee, or to a third party in the case of a Notary Bond. In contrast, insurance does not need to be repaid by the policyholder as a result of a claim.

What Does a Surety Bond Cost?

In simplest terms, surety bond costs are most often determined by multiplying the amount of coverage by the rate. For example, a $100,000 with a 1% rate will cost the principal $1,000. This $1,000 is called the premium.

Another variable that can affect the cost of a bond include the type of surety bond requested. Some industries and contracts are considered higher risks than others, so that can affect the rate and premium. The applicant’s credit score, experience, and financial history will also influence the assigned rate. Rates generally range from 1% to 12%.

How We Chose the Best Surety Bond Companies

We studied 16 surety bond companies to find these six category winners. We wanted to see a wide offering of surety bonds across several industries. If a company impressed us, but didn’t have a broad scope, then they had to demonstrate a deep expertise in the specialty category where they won. We favored surety bond companies that had an easy-to-use website, a simple online quoting process, and promised a same-day or next-day turnaround. Finally, we looked for business models that included wholesale pricing within a respected surety marketplace.