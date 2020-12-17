The 5 Best Tax Preparation Services of 2020

What Is a Tax Preparation Service?

Tax preparation services are full-service offerings to complete your annual tax filing forms for the IRS and, if needed, state tax agencies. Unlike online and desktop tax preparation software where you do your own taxes, a tax preparation service will review your tax forms and complete your taxes for you.

Some tax preparation services are available through local offices in-person. Others give you access to a preparer or team of preparers online through a mobile app or website.

Who Should Use a Tax Preparation Service?

Tax preparation services are best for anyone who doesn’t want to do their own taxes for any reason. Whether you’re looking to save time, don’t know how to handle a complex tax situation, or just don’t like doing math or using computers for your finances, a tax preparation service becomes a good choice for you.

It’s important to note that you can likely save money doing your own taxes manually or with tax preparation software. Depending on your income and tax complexity, you may even have an option to do your taxes online for free. It is entirely up to taxpayers to use what gives them the most confidence in sending off IRS-related forms.

How Much Does a Tax Preparation Service Cost?

Tax preparation service costs vary based on the provider you choose and the complexities of your taxes. Of the services we reviewed, there were limited options under $100 and those would only work for basic taxes with no state filing. Most tax filers should expect to pay around $150 or more for federal and state tax preparation. Some tax preparers charge a flat rate while others may charge a fee per additional form you submit.

For more complex taxes or additional services including bookkeeping, tax consulting, and payroll, pricing can go up dramatically. Some business owners with complex taxes might pay over a thousand dollars for full-service tax consulting and preparation.

How Is a Tax Preparation Service Different From Tax Preparation Software?

Tax preparation services and tax preparation software get you to the same finish line, but the path there is very different.

With tax preparation services, you hand over your taxes to someone else to complete your tax forms. All you have to do is sign everything at the end and pay, though it’s always a good idea to review your professionally prepared taxes for any errors before signing.

When you use tax preparation software, you enter the details from your own tax forms into an online system that turns your tax data into finalized tax forms. These applications are available online through the web and mobile apps. Pricing typically varies depending on your needs, but is often less than you would pay for someone else to prepare your taxes for you.

DIY tax preparation software is best for those who are comfortable with computers. Even if you own a small business and have complex investments, you can usually do your own taxes using the right tax preparation software. But some tax filers prefer to have a professional handle the tax preparation instead. It’s up to you to decide what’s best for your unique tax filing needs.

How We Chose the Best Tax Preparation Services

To pick the best tax preparation services, we looked at 11 different tax services and narrowed down the list based on pricing, services offered, reputation, and the number of locations available for in-person tax preparation, if applicable.

Lower-priced tax services earned higher marks, though higher pricing was justified in some categories for specific types of service or higher levels of service. The winning tax preparation companies offered services that would appeal to a wide range of needs with competitive, reasonable pricing. The winning services demonstrate notable expertise within the specific categories reviewed.