Best Technical Analysis Courses in 2021

Technical Analysis Course Wins For Cost Udemy Best Overall $17.99 Travis Rose Best for Beginners $29.99 Bearish Bulls Best for Learning While Trading Free course, then $49 per month StockCharts Best for Charting Services Free course, then $14.95 per month Chart Guys Best for Comprehensive Offering Free course, then $99 per month Charting School Best for Learning From One of the Greats $495

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Technical Analysis?

Unlike fundamental analysis, which looks at a company's financials and market position to determine if its stock is undervalued or overvalued, technical analysis focuses on the price action to predict future movements with a high probability. By using technical charts to identify a stock's strengths and weaknesses and reviewing its history of price action, trends, and volume, traders use technical analysis to predict its movement in the short term.

What Is Technical Analysis Used For?

The information gathered through technical analysis is used to predict the likely outcomes of a trade so you can make better trading decisions in an unemotional and unbiased way. It is used in different ways depending on your investment objectives. For example, it could be used by day traders trying to capture short-term profits between the opening and closing bells of the market. Swing traders use it to monitor price changes and identify trends over a more extended period of time. Portfolio managers use technical analysis alongside fundamental analysis to identify investment opportunities for their clients. Generally, any investor who used technical analysis is trying to maximize their return on investment.

What Skills Do You Learn in a Technical Analysis Course?

You should expect to spend time gaining a fundamental understanding of the critical concepts, such as the purpose of technical analysis, how to read and analyze a stock chart, how to use support and resistance, and how to read and interpret the various chart patterns. Beyond the technical aspects, a good course will delve into behavioral economics and risk management.

The next step is to apply the knowledge you learn. Some courses offer the opportunity to learn while doing. For courses that don't, you can sign up for a demo trading account, such as TD Ameritrade's thinkorswim platform, which allows you to practice trades and backtest them to see how they might have performed over time. The idea is to experience trial and error and build your confidence without actually risking any money.

What Makes a Great Technical Analysis Course?

Not all technical analysis courses are the same. What differentiates the great courses is expert instruction and access to tools and resources to accelerate the learning curve. While most instructors for technical analysis courses claim a successful track record of profitable trades, not all have the unique ability to translate complex concepts into easily understood terms. The most successful trader in the world has no value in a technical analysis course if he makes it difficult to learn. A great course has a comprehensive offering of content, learning resources, and tools so you can progress from learning to doing quickly. Finally, access to the instructor, or a mentor, or a community is critical for addressing your specific needs and questions.

How Much Do Technical Analysis Courses Cost?

You don't have to spend a dime to access a technical analysis course if you don't want to. Several of the courses in this roundup offer free access to beginning courses. Consider whether you can gain enough from a free course to make the leap from education to practical application. You can always take a free course and then use a demo trading platform to practice. The advantage of some of the more expensive courses is not only the expert instruction, but it's also the access to trading tools and resources that can further advance your learning. A course that offers that, along with access to mentors or a supportive trading community, can be well worth the investment. From the courses in this roundup, that investment can be as low as $15 up to $99 a month.

Who Should Take a Technical Analysis Course?

Anyone who has ambitions of generating profits through trading should take a technical analysis course. It's certainly worthwhile for complete novices, but even intermediate and advanced traders can use a course to sharpen their skills, especially if they have access to a community of like-minded traders.

How We Chose the Best Technical Analysis Courses

Many trading courses offer technical analysis classes as part of their curriculum, and some are very good. We chose to target trading courses that focus on technical analysis because it is a specialized part of the trading process. In our initial search of technical analysis courses, we found more than 20 U.S.-based online courses. We narrowed the list to a dozen using criteria such as track record, instructor experience, course format, learning resources, mentor or community support, price, and other value-added features. We then compared those to find the best technical analysis courses in six categories.