The Best Tiny House Insurance in 2021

Strategic Insurance Agency

Whether your tiny house is on wheels or a foundation, the best overall tiny house insurance provider is Strategic Insurance Agency. The company offers reliable coverage, affordable rates, easy claims handling, and best of all, certifications aren’t required.

Pros Policies are available for primary, rental, and vacation tiny homes

Offers coverage in 48 states

No certifications are required for coverage Cons Low coverage limits

Company doesn’t have a strong reputation

Not rated by AM Best for financial strength

Strategic Insurance Agency isn’t the most well-known provider, but based on our comparison, it’s the best overall tiny house insurance company. Strategic Insurance specializes in tiny house insurance, so it’s policies are designed to cover any losses you could face as a tiny house owner. Plus, your tiny house doesn’t need to be certified in order to qualify for coverage.

Strategic Insurance’s tiny house insurance policies include dwelling coverage up to $250,000, personal property coverage up to $25,000, contents theft coverage up to $3,000, liability coverage up to $1 million, and medical payments coverage up to $1,000. You can choose a deductible of $500, $1,000, or $2,500 depending on your budget and how much you want to pay each month.

If you want to customize your policy with endorsements, you can add detached structures coverage, contents replacement cost coverage, trip coverage, dwelling theft coverage, and personal articles coverage for valuables. Plus, you can get coverage for primary and secondary tiny homes, short-term and long-term rentals, and vacation tiny homes.

To get a quote, you’ll need to use the online form or call an agent. Unfortunately, Strategic Insurance doesn’t have many options for customer support. And because it’s a less prominent company, it’s not rated by AM Best for financial strength.

Tiny house insurance through Strategic Insurance is available in 48 states. The company offers a wide variety of insurance products, so if you’re interested in bundling, we recommend contacting an agent to find out what bundles are available with a tiny home policy.