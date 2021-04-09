Tiny homes may be small, but the risks of owning one can be huge—that’s why tiny house insurance is essential. Depending on the type of tiny home you have, you’ll either need RV insurance or mobile home insurance. Both policies will protect your tiny home and the personal items inside from perils like fire, theft, and falling objects. Plus, they include liability insurance in the event of a lawsuit and medical payments coverage in case a guest gets injured.
Tiny home insurance isn’t a one-size-fits-all policy. The best tiny house insurance companies offer flexible policy options, endorsements for customization, and good customer service. Additionally, the best providers have excellent financial strength, which proves their ability to reimburse policyholders after a covered loss. We compared 10 providers to find the best tiny house insurance—keep reading to see which carriers came out on top.
The Best Tiny House Insurance in 2021
- Best Overall: Strategic Insurance Agency
- Best for Mobile Tiny Houses: Foremost
- Best for Stationary Tiny Houses: American Family
- Best for DIY Tiny Houses: The Hartford
- Best for Rental Properties: Liberty Mutual
- Best for Vacation Homes: Geico
Best Overall : Strategic Insurance Agency
Whether your tiny house is on wheels or a foundation, the best overall tiny house insurance provider is Strategic Insurance Agency. The company offers reliable coverage, affordable rates, easy claims handling, and best of all, certifications aren’t required.
Policies are available for primary, rental, and vacation tiny homes
Offers coverage in 48 states
No certifications are required for coverage
Low coverage limits
Company doesn’t have a strong reputation
Not rated by AM Best for financial strength
Strategic Insurance Agency isn’t the most well-known provider, but based on our comparison, it’s the best overall tiny house insurance company. Strategic Insurance specializes in tiny house insurance, so it’s policies are designed to cover any losses you could face as a tiny house owner. Plus, your tiny house doesn’t need to be certified in order to qualify for coverage.
Strategic Insurance’s tiny house insurance policies include dwelling coverage up to $250,000, personal property coverage up to $25,000, contents theft coverage up to $3,000, liability coverage up to $1 million, and medical payments coverage up to $1,000. You can choose a deductible of $500, $1,000, or $2,500 depending on your budget and how much you want to pay each month.
If you want to customize your policy with endorsements, you can add detached structures coverage, contents replacement cost coverage, trip coverage, dwelling theft coverage, and personal articles coverage for valuables. Plus, you can get coverage for primary and secondary tiny homes, short-term and long-term rentals, and vacation tiny homes.
To get a quote, you’ll need to use the online form or call an agent. Unfortunately, Strategic Insurance doesn’t have many options for customer support. And because it’s a less prominent company, it’s not rated by AM Best for financial strength.
Tiny house insurance through Strategic Insurance is available in 48 states. The company offers a wide variety of insurance products, so if you’re interested in bundling, we recommend contacting an agent to find out what bundles are available with a tiny home policy.
Best for Mobile Tiny Houses : Foremost
If your tiny home is built on wheels, a travel trailer insurance policy from Foremost will offer reliable coverage during transport. As an added bonus, you can upgrade to a policy that offers protection for your tiny house while it’s parked.
Option to customize your policy with endorsements
Easy to file a claim online through the customer portal
Excellent financial strength with an ‘A’ rating from AM best
Can’t get an instant quote online
Website doesn’t include any information about coverage limits or deductibles
The Foremost Outdoors travel trailer insurance policy is our top pick for mobile tiny homes that travel across the country. Not only does this policy include comprehensive coverage for your tiny home during transit, but you also have the option to get enhanced coverage for the times that your tiny home is parked at a campsite, RV park, or on private property. The Stationary Travel Trailer Insurance Program provides bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and medical payments coverage to supplement your RV insurance coverage.
Policies from Foremost includes protection from a long list of covered perils, including collision, fire, flood, hail, windstorms, animals, theft, and even low hanging branches. You can also add an endorsement for attached accessories, replacement cost coverage, emergency expense coverage, roadside assistance, vacation liability insurance, and full-timer coverage.
Foremost sells tiny home insurance coverage in 49 states (coverage isn’t available in Hawaii or Washington D.C.). However, certain coverages may not be available everywhere.
To get a quote from Foremost, you can request one online, but to receive customer support, you’ll need to call or email an agent. Before you purchase coverage, we recommend contacting the company to find out if your tiny house has to be certified in order to get coverage, and whether you can qualify for any policy bundling deals.
Best for Stationary Tiny Houses : American Family
American Family’s mobile home insurance policies include a variety of coverages that are designed to protect your stationary tiny home when it’s parked at a campsite or on private land. Plus, you can take advantage of discounts to get a lower premium.
Build a personalized policy with endorsements
Generous discounts for policy savings
Great customer service with a variety of support options
AM Best financial strength rating of ‘A’
Doesn’t disclose policy coverage limits and deductible options online
Can’t get coverage in every state
If you need to insure a stationary tiny home that is built on a permanent foundation, American Family is your best choice. The company covers tiny homes with mobile home insurance and offers many of the same coverages you would find with regular homeowners insurance. Additionally, American Family offers great savings opportunities and 24/7 claims support from experienced agents.
American Family’s mobile home insurance policies have the most important coverages for your stationary tiny home, like dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage, plus endorsements that will fill gaps in your policy and provide tailored protection.
Some of the endorsements available from American Family include matching siding coverage, other structures coverage, trip collision coverage, and hidden water damage coverage. You can also enroll in the diminishing deductible program to get $100 off your deductible for every year you remain claims-free.
We were impressed by American Family’s lineup of mobile home insurance discounts. There are savings for bundling your policies, installing certain smart home devices, insuring a new home, paying your premium in full, enrolling in autopay, and signing up for paper billing statements.
To get a mobile home insurance quote from American Family, you can use the online calculator to get an instant rate estimate. Of all the providers we reviewed, American Family has the best customer service by far. You can call or email an agent, visit an agent in-person, or use the online chat tool to get your questions answered.
However, one of the biggest downsides of American Family is that the company doesn’t operate in every state, and some coverage options and discounts are only available in certain places. Additionally, the company doesn’t mention whether your tiny home needs to be certified in order to qualify for coverage.
Best for DIY Tiny Houses : The Hartford
If you’re in the process of building a DIY tiny house from scratch, a builder’s risk insurance policy from The Hartford will protect the structure, materials, and equipment while you finish the job, protecting you from potential financial loss.
Excellent customer service
Option to personalize your policy with add-ons
Offers coverage in all 50 states
A+ financial strength rating from AM Best
Doesn’t include information about coverage limits or deductibles online
Only way to contact the company is by phone
DIY tiny home builders will need to purchase a special type of insurance called builder’s risk insurance while their tiny home is under construction. We recommend The Hartford for DIY tiny house insurance because it will protect your project from potential setbacks, like weather-damaged materials, as well as equipment theft and vandalism.
The Hartford’s builder’s risk insurance policies cover a wide list of covered perils, including natural disasters, fire, explosions, hail, lightning, and more. It can help protect building materials, supplies, and equipment, both on the job site and during transport. You’ll also have the option to customize your policy with endorsements, like debris removal, ordinance/law coverage, expediting expense coverage, and property replacement coverage.
The Hartford offers builder’s risk insurance in all 50 states, but depending on where you live, your policy might be underwritten by one of The Hartford’s partner companies.
Note that that coverage for builder’s risk insurance policies is only approved for a certain period of time, based on how long you expect the project to take. The Harford doesn’t include information online about policy periods, coverage limits, or certification requirements, so we recommend speaking with an agent before you purchase coverage to make sure The Hartford has adequate coverage for your DIY tiny house build.
Policy bundling is available through The Hartford, but it’s not clear whether a builder's risk policy would qualify. You can learn more and get a quote by contacting an agent by phone.
Best for Rental Properties : Liberty Mutual
With good discounts, valuable online tools, and excellent customer service, Liberty Mutual is our top recommendation for rental property insurance for tiny homes.
Easy to get in touch with a customer service agent
Several discounts offered for premium savings
Use the online quote generator to get an instant rate
‘A’ rating from AM Best for financial strength
Your tiny home may need to be certified and meet zoning laws
Doesn’t include information online about coverage limits or deductibles
Landlord insurance is a must-have if you have a tenant living in your tiny house full-time, and based on our research, Liberty Mutual is the best choice for rental property insurance. Liberty Mutual stands out for its top-notch customer service. You can quickly get in touch with an agent via phone, Facebook, Twitter, or text message. And once you purchase a policy, it’s easy to make changes to your coverage through the online customer portal or mobile app.
Liberty Mutual’s landlord insurance policies include dwelling, premises liability, and wind/hail insurance, as well as fair value protection that covers lost rent if your tiny home is unable to be rented due to a covered claim. You can also add inflation protection to your policy for an added fee.
One of the standout features of Liberty Mutual is the discounts available. You can get a lower premium by bundling a landlord and home or auto insurance policy, being claims-free for at least five years, and getting a quote before your old landlord insurance policy expires.
Liberty Mutual sells rental property insurance coverage in every state. However, keep in mind that in order to purchase this coverage, your tiny house will likely need to meet local building codes and zoning laws, like a regular rental home or apartment would. Additionally, we recommend speaking to an agent to find out if your tiny home has to be certified before you buy a policy.
Best for Vacation Homes : Geico
Geico provides comprehensive coverage for tiny homes that are used as seasonal vacation spots, so you never have to worry about your home sitting unprotected while you’re away.
Easy to get a quote online
Optional coverages available for enhanced protection
Mobile home and RV insurance policies available
A++ financial strength rating from AM Best
No information online about coverage limits or deductibles
Doesn’t specify if your tiny house needs to be certified
Geico is one of the most reputable insurance providers on the market, and it’s a great choice if you need to insure a vacation tiny house that’s used seasonally. Geico has excellent financial strength, 24/7 customer service, nationwide coverage, and a few add-on policies for tailored protection. And because Geico offers mobile/manufactured home and RV insurance policies, you can insure a tiny house that is on wheels or on a foundation.
A mobile/manufactured home insurance policy from Geico includes standard coverage for perils like fire, falling objects, and explosions, as well as liability and medical payments coverage. You can upgrade your coverage with optional policies for sports equipment, which is ideal if you store skis, golf clubs, bikes, or other gear in your tiny house that’s only used during vacations.
If your vacation tiny house is built on a travel trailer, an RV policy is a better option for you. Geico’s RV policies come with total loss replacement coverage, replacement cost coverage for personal items, emergency expense coverage, and an extra $10,000 in vacation liability coverage, which is automatically included if you have collision and comprehensive insurance.
When you purchase a policy from Geico, you’ll need to specify that you’re looking to insure a tiny house that is only used for part of the year. For that reason, we recommend calling an agent to get a quote, and to inquire about certification requirements for your tiny home.
Geico doesn’t have many downsides, besides the fact that you won’t find information online about its coverage limits or deductible options. Fortunately, Geico has 24/7 customer service, including an online chat option that’s monitored during business hours.
Final Verdict
There are tons of tiny home insurance companies out there, but finding the right one for you is often easier said than done. For example, American Family has excellent endorsements, but it’s not available in every state. Liberty Mutual is a good option for rental tiny homes, but only if your property complies with local building codes.
For any tiny house owner in the market for insurance, we recommend Strategic Insurance Agency. The company has deep expertise in insuring tiny homes, and your home doesn’t need to be certified in order to get coverage. You can get access to all the most important coverages, plus add endorsements for more protection, whether you use your tiny house full-time, as a rental, or as a seasonal home.
Compare Providers
|Company
|AM Best Rating
|Average Annual Premium
|Policy Options
|Customer Service
|Other Available Insurance Policies
|Strategic Insurance Agency
Best Overall
|N/A
|Price by quote only
|Tiny house insurance
|Phone, online form, and local office
|Home, renters, jewelry, mobile home, construction, auto, motorcycle, RV, ATV, boat, umbrella, life, identity theft, travel, and business insurance
|Foremost
Best for Mobile Tiny Homes
|A
|Price by quote only
|Travel trailer insurance
|Phone, email, and local office
|Home, mobile home, vacant home, seasonal home, landlord, renters, condo, flood, auto, collectible auto, boat, motorcycle, scooter, off-road vehicle, snowmobile, golf cart, electric vehicle, motorhome, travel trailer, fifth wheel, and luxury motor coach insurance
|American Family
Best for Stationary Tiny Houses
|A
|Price by quote only
|Mobile/manufactured home insurance
|Phone, email, local office, and live chat
|Car, motorcycle, RV/camper, boat, ATV, snowmobile, classic car, home, renters, condo, farm/ranch, business, landlord, life, umbrella, identity theft, credit monitoring, health, and travel insurance
|The Hartford
Best for DIY Tiny Houses
|A+
|Price by quote only
|Builder’s risk insurance
|Phone
|Home, renters, condo, flood, umbrella, business, auto, commercial auto, classic car, and RV insurance
|Liberty Mutual
Best for Rental Properties
|A
|Price by quote only
|Landlord insurance
|Phone, Facebook, Twitter, and text message
|Home, renters, condo, landlord, mobile home, flood, umbrella, car, motorcycle, boat, antique/classic car, ATV, RV, life, accident, critical illness, identity theft, pet, tuition, and small business insurance
|Geico
Best for Vacation Homes
|A++
|Price by quote only
|Mobile/manufactured home insurance and RV insurance
|Phone, email, live chat, and local office
|Car, motorcycle, ATV, RV, boat, collector car, rideshare, Mexico, business, home, renters, condo, mobile home, landlord, flood, umbrella, life, travel, overseas, identity theft, pet, and jewelry insurance
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is Tiny House Insurance?
Tiny house insurance isn’t a single policy. Rather, there are two separate insurance policies that will cover a tiny home—mobile home insurance and RV insurance. The type of insurance that is right for your tiny home depends on how it’s built. Mobile home insurance will cover a tiny home that is stationary, and built on a permanent foundation. RV insurance will cover a tiny home that is built on a trailer, and is designed to be moved. Even if you live in a tiny house full-time, it won’t be covered by homeowners insurance.
How Much Does Tiny House Insurance Cost?
Much like traditional home insurance, the cost of tiny house insurance depends on a variety of factors, including the type of policy you purchase, the size of the home, where it’s located, the policy’s coverage limit, and the deductible. Additionally, certain personal factors, like your age, credit score, and claims history, will affect your tiny home insurance premium. To give you a better sense of cost, we got a sample quote for mobile home insurance from American Family, which came to $1,239 per year for a 200-square-foot tiny home in Denver with $100,000 in dwelling coverage.
What Types of Tiny Homes Can Be Insured?
Almost every type of tiny home can be insured, but it’s much easier to get coverage if your tiny home is certified. The most common certification groups are The National Organization of Alternative Housing (NOAH), which certifies stationary tiny homes, and The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA), which certifies mobile tiny homes. You can purchase insurance for DIY tiny homes that are not certified, but you will likely have fewer options.
What Type of Insurance Coverage Should Tiny House Owners Consider?
There are several types of insurance that tiny house owners should peruse. If your tiny home is on wheels, you’ll need RV insurance. If your tiny home is on a foundation, you’ll need mobile home insurance. You might also consider adding endorsements to your policy, like replacement cost coverage, a vacant home endorsement, and flood insurance, depending on where your tiny home is located, how it’s used, and the amount of risk you’re comfortable taking on.
How We Chose the Best Tiny House Insurance
To select the best tiny house insurance companies, we researched a list of 10 providers and evaluated each one based on factors like policy options, customer service, endorsements, ease of use, and accessibility. We only selected insurance companies that have an AM Best financial strength rating of ‘A’ or better, and we paid special attention to companies that offer coverage in a majority of states.