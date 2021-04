The Best Tractor Insurance for 2021

Company AM Best Rating Average Annual Premium Types of Tractor Coverage Customer Service Options Other Available Farm Insurance Options Best Overall: American Family A Not stated online Part of their tractor and farm equipment insurance policy You can connect with an agent, chat online, or via phone They also offer Farm and Ranch Insurance Best Blanket Equipment Policy: Travelers A++ Not stated online Included in their farm and ranch insurance policy You can connect with an agent or via phone They only offer this policy for farmers Best Liability Policy: Trusted Choice N/A Not stated online They offer a number of options through agents You can connect via phone or through an online form to work with an agent They have independent agents that work with a number of companies Best Theft Policy: Shelter Insurance A Not stated online Part of their farm equipment insurance You can connect with an agent on the phone They also offer farm owners insurance, farm property insurance, farm liability insurance, and farm livestock insurance Best for Leased or Rented Tractors: Nationwide A+ Not stated online Included in their AgriChoice farm insurance policy You can connect with an agent, apply online, or contact them via phone They offer three different farm and ranch insurance policies and a number of different add-ons to their policies Best Variety of Covered Perils: AG360 Insurance N/A Not stated online Part of their farm equipment insurance policy You can connect with an agent, email them, or contact them via phone They offer farm insurance as well as crop insurance, precision agronomy insurance, and grain marketing insurance Best for Hobby Farms: Farm Bureau Financial Services A Not stated online Included in their farm vehicle coverage You can connect with an agent or over the phone They also offer two kinds of farm and ranch insurance

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Does Tractor Insurance Cover?

Tractor insurance is an insurance policy that offers property and liability coverage of your tractor or other heavy farm machinery. It covers you in case your tractor is damaged, causes property damage, or injures someone. It can be a standalone policy or part of a blanket farm and equipment insurance policy. It also often covers specific perils like floods or extreme weather events.

How Much Does Tractor Insurance Cost?

How much tractor insurance costs depends on a number of factors like the cost of your tractor, your driving record, the deductibles you chose, the amount of liability coverage you choose, and the specifics of what’s included in your policy. Cost can also depend on whether you are getting your tractor insurance through a broader farm equipment insurance policy, from a blanket farm equipment insurance policy, or from a scheduled policy. Scheduled policies to protect high-value farm equipment can cost more.

How Can I Choose the Best Tractor Insurance Policy for My Farm?

In order to choose the best tractor insurance policy for your farm, you need to evaluate how much your equipment is worth, the impact of your equipment failing on your farm, and what specific perils you want to be protected against. For example, if you frequently borrow or rent equipment, you will want a policy that covers rented or borrowed equipment. If you’re concerned about replacing high-value equipment, you will want a policy with a scheduled option to ensure you have enough insurance.

When Should You Consider Tractor Insurance?

You should consider getting tractor insurance if you have a tractor or other farm equipment that is valuable and your blanket farm insurance policy doesn’t fully protect you against things like property damage and liability related to your use of it. Tractor insurance can be a way to get additional liability coverage or property coverage for high-value tractors to cover you for specific perils that your farm insurance policy doesn’t cover like rock ingestion.

How We Chose the Best Tractor Insurance

We researched a dozen companies that offered tractor or farm equipment insurance and narrowed our choices down based on things like coverage areas, coverage amounts, other policies offered, and the types of perils the policies covered. We also considered the reputation of the company, the company’s customer service options, and the ease of dealing with the company.

The companies that made it onto this list all have a reputation of providing great insurance policies to the agribusiness sector, have been in business for decades or work with companies that have been, and offer ways to customize your tractor insurance policy so it best suits your needs.