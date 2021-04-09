The Best Tractor Insurance for 2021

American Family

American Family provides tractor and farm equipment insurance coverage that protects a variety of farm equipment against accidents, fire, theft, liability, and natural disasters. They also have a number of customizable options and add-ons to choose from.

Pros Offers blanket or scheduled coverage

Has a number of add-ons for specialized coverage

Has an open perils option to add risks particular to your situation Cons Does not give online quotes

Does not cover earthquakes

Offers limited options on equipment that’s over 10 years old.

American Family gets the nod for best overall because it offers so many customizable options with blanket or scheduled coverage for tractors and equipment. Blanket coverage is a policy that covers all your equipment under one total limit, while scheduled coverage is a policy that allows you to pick individual pieces of equipment and insure each for a specific value. With both, you’re covered for liability, fire, lightning, windstorms, hail, smoke, theft, vandalism, and collision. They also cover a wide variety of equipment, including tractors, combines, forage harvesters, planters, field equipment, farm office equipment, irrigation equipment, tools, and supplies.

In addition to their normal policy, you can add additional coverage for things like the replacement cost of irrigation systems, the replacement cost of machinery and equipment that’s 10 years old or newer, farm equipment breakdown insurance, open perils coverage (to cover perils that are specific to your situation, like rodent damage to wiring or collapse because of snow), ingestion of foreign objects for farm machinery (like a rock), and farm equipment rented or borrowed from others.

The cost of tractor and farm equipment coverage from American Family will vary depending on what equipment you’re insuring, the age of the equipment, what add-ons you choose, your location, and other factors.

To get a quote, you can work with an American Family Insurance agent, chat with agents online, or phone American Family 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can file a claim online, over the phone, or directly with your agent.

American Family has been in business since 1927 and is trusted as a provider of insurance for farmers. AM Best gave it a financial strength rating of A.