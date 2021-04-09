Tractor insurance is an insurance policy for farmers that protects them against property damage if something happens to their tractor or other farm equipment. This could include getting into a collision or if equipment is damaged due to a natural disaster. Tractor insurance also provides liability coverage in case your tractor use injures someone or causes damage to property. While sometimes covered by conventional farm insurance policies, you can also buy standalone policies to cover just your tractor and farm equipment against more specific risks or to ensure that high-value equipment is properly insured.
The best tractor insurance protects farmers against both liability and property damage, covers a number of specific perils, and charges an affordable premium with reasonable deductibles. This roundup will help readers find a tractor insurance policy that best fits their farm equipment insurance needs.
The Best Tractor Insurance for 2021
- Best Overall: American Family
- Best Blanket Equipment Policy: Travelers
- Best Liability Policy: Trusted Choice
- Best Theft Policy: Shelter Insurance
- Best for Leased or Rented Tractors: Nationwide
- Best Variety of Covered Perils: AG360 Insurance
- Best for Hobby Farms: Farm Bureau Financial Services
Best Overall : American Family
American Family provides tractor and farm equipment insurance coverage that protects a variety of farm equipment against accidents, fire, theft, liability, and natural disasters. They also have a number of customizable options and add-ons to choose from.
Offers blanket or scheduled coverage
Has a number of add-ons for specialized coverage
Has an open perils option to add risks particular to your situation
Does not give online quotes
Does not cover earthquakes
Offers limited options on equipment that’s over 10 years old.
American Family gets the nod for best overall because it offers so many customizable options with blanket or scheduled coverage for tractors and equipment. Blanket coverage is a policy that covers all your equipment under one total limit, while scheduled coverage is a policy that allows you to pick individual pieces of equipment and insure each for a specific value. With both, you’re covered for liability, fire, lightning, windstorms, hail, smoke, theft, vandalism, and collision. They also cover a wide variety of equipment, including tractors, combines, forage harvesters, planters, field equipment, farm office equipment, irrigation equipment, tools, and supplies.
In addition to their normal policy, you can add additional coverage for things like the replacement cost of irrigation systems, the replacement cost of machinery and equipment that’s 10 years old or newer, farm equipment breakdown insurance, open perils coverage (to cover perils that are specific to your situation, like rodent damage to wiring or collapse because of snow), ingestion of foreign objects for farm machinery (like a rock), and farm equipment rented or borrowed from others.
The cost of tractor and farm equipment coverage from American Family will vary depending on what equipment you’re insuring, the age of the equipment, what add-ons you choose, your location, and other factors.
To get a quote, you can work with an American Family Insurance agent, chat with agents online, or phone American Family 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can file a claim online, over the phone, or directly with your agent.
American Family has been in business since 1927 and is trusted as a provider of insurance for farmers. AM Best gave it a financial strength rating of A.
Best Blanket Equipment Policy : Travelers
Travelers farm and ranch insurance offers farmers the option to insure their high-value farm equipment via a blanket policy that allows you to get an affordable policy for all of your farm equipment.
Offers blanket or scheduled policies
Offers an add-on to cover disruption of farming operations
Customizable options including coverage of equipment breakdown
No online quotes or estimates
No customized tractor insurance products
Doesn’t list the types of damage and perils covered on their site
Travelers wins for best blanket equipment coverage because it delivers farm and ranch insurance that includes liability and property coverage for farm equipment as comprehensive blanket coverage. As part of that coverage, they also include insurance for farm dwellings, personal property, farm structures, and farm animals. You can purchase additional coverage for things like farm operations, pollutant clean-up, equipment breakdown, and more, making it one of the most customizable blanket equipment options available.
The costs of Travelers farm and ranch insurance will vary depending on things like the level of coverage you need, your deductible, whether you choose blanket or scheduled coverage, where you live, what kinds of add-ons you choose, and many other factors.
You can’t get a quote online to buy a specialized product like farm and ranch insurance but must instead find a local Travelers agent to talk to them about your needs. Filing a claim with Travelers can be done easily online. They also have a hotline to report claims 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
In business since 1853, Travelers is seen as a trusted name in business insurance. They are currently rated A++ by AM Best in the category of financial strength and claims-paying ability.
Best Liability Policy : Trusted Choice
Trusted Choice is a digital insurance platform that provides you access to independent insurance agents and partners who will help you find the amount of tractor and farm equipment coverage necessary for your specific liability needs. The fact that the digital platform allows you access to multiple companies and policies gives you access to more customizable options including the ability to get the right amount of liability coverage.
Working with agents means you can find a policy that best covers your liability
You get options from multiple insurers
They offer other specialized farm insurance coverage
Does not provide online quotes
They might charge a premium for additional coverage
Your claims process will depend on your insurer
Trusted Choice wins for best liability coverage because they work with independent insurance agents that are able to find you a policy that works best for your situation. This allows you more choice over things like how much liability coverage you want, whether you want to insure your tractor via a blanket policy or a scheduled policy, what specific perils you want covered, your deductible, and many more options. Choosing to work with a Trusted Choice insurance agent that can tell you about multiple farm equipment insurance carriers is like shopping around for the right policy without having to do all the work.
The policy options Trusted Choice offers include things like coverage for accidents, natural disasters, weather, crimes and civil unrest, collision, and replacement of equipment. Their policies do not cover things like normal wear and tear. The cost of their tractor and equipment insurance will vary greatly depending on the level of coverage you choose and things like your equipment’s value, your deductible, whether you choose a blanket or scheduled policy, your location, and many other factors.
In order to get a policy from Trusted Choice, you have to reach out to one of their independent insurance agents in order to talk through your situation. You can make an appointment with an agent via their website or call them to set up an appointment. Claims processes will depend on the insurer you purchase your policy from.
Trusted Choice was founded in 2011 and is one of the top online sites for connecting people looking for insurance with independent insurance agents. They work with a number of large insurers like Nationwide, The Hartford, Travelers, Safeco, and many more.
Best Theft Policy : Shelter Insurance
Shelter Insurance provides farm equipment insurance coverage that offers liability and property protection. This includes the ability to buy scheduled coverage for theft, ensuring that you will be fully reimbursed if your high-value farm equipment is stolen.
Offers scheduled coverage for high-value equipment
Covers unusual perils like cab glass breakage and lightning
Covers vandalism and overturned vehicles
No quotes or estimates available on their website
Does not cover rented equipment
No earthquake coverage
Shelter Insurance wins for best theft coverage because it offers scheduled farm equipment coverage that allows you to supplement your existing farm owners insurance policy. This ensures that if your tractor gets stolen, you get its full replacement value. With Shelter Insurance’s policy, you can repair or replace your tractor or other farm equipment in the event of things like fire, theft, falling objects, windstorms and hail, cab glass breakage, overturned vehicles, vandalism, flooding, lightning, or collapse.
The cost of your coverage will vary significantly depending on the value of equipment, your location, the deductible you choose, and the level of coverage you choose.
Shelter Insurance does not offer online quotes, but you can connect with one of their agents in person or call them Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST. If you need to report a claim, you can do so 24 hours a day via phone or online.
As a well-respected farming insurer, Shelter Insurance was founded in 1946 but operates in just 15 states. They have an AM Best rating of A.
Best for Leased or Rented Tractors : Nationwide
Nationwide offers blanket tractor and farm equipment coverage that protects against a number of risks that other policies don’t cover, including rented and borrowed equipment.
Covers leased or rented equipment
Can cover some pieces of equipment via a schedule
Option to work directly with an agent
Part of their larger AgriChoice blanket farm policy rather than a specific policy
Does not cover as many perils as some competitors
No online quotes
Nationwide wins for best leased or rented tractor insurance because it provides tractor and farm equipment coverage through their AgriChoice farm insurance policy that covers rented or borrowed equipment specifically. It also covers things like farm homes, farm structures, personal property, liability, and livestock.
They offer a number of options in order to tailor your coverage so you only pay for what you need. Their coverage includes rental reimbursement on farm equipment, equipment breakdown coverage, coverage for towing, cab glass repair, and a number of other options that cover your farm equipment against specific perils. They also offer liability coverage on the equipment.
The blanket policy allows you to cover everything on your farm for a general limit. However, you can also get scheduled coverage if you want more protection on a high-value tractor or other farm equipment.
How much your policy will cost will depend on things like how much coverage you need, which add-ons you choose, how much your equipment is worth, how much you want to pay in a deductible, your location, and many other factors. Because you are buying it as part of your larger farm insurance policy, you might be able to save some money.
Getting a Nationwide farm and equipment insurance quote is easy. You can connect with a local agent, apply online, or contact them via their toll-free number, which is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST on weekdays for sales and claims.
Nationwide is a well-respected farm insurance provider with an AM Best rating of A+ in the category of financial strength and claims-paying ability.
Best Variety of Covered Perils : AG360 Insurance
AG360 Insurance offers a number of rare covered perils as part of their base policy that can protect your farm. These options include equipment breakdown insurance, which protects against things like power surges, mechanical breakdown, motor burnout, and operator error.
Offers equipment breakdown insurance
Covers things like production equipment and pumps
Covers lost income
No online quotes or estimates
Is a supplement to their farm insurance coverage which covers more normal perils
Only available in Kansas
AG360 Insurance wins the variety of covered perils category because they cover specific perils like equipment breakdown and lost income that isn’t covered by other policies. They offer coverage on equipment and machinery not typically covered, including heating and cooling systems, production equipment, boilers and water heaters, pumps, electrical distribution systems, and refrigeration equipment. Policies cover you in case of power surges, mechanical breakdown, motor burnout, and operator error. It essentially acts as a supplement to typical property insurance.
Policy pricing will vary, as the cost is based on things like how much the equipment costs, how much your farming operation generates in revenue, how much insurance you want, your location, and other factors.
The downside of AG360 Insurance is that they only offer insurance in Kansas. You can contact them during business hours by phone or email, and they will connect you with an agent to work with you. You also work with an agent to file a claim.
AG360 Insurance has been around since 1937 and has offices in Moundridge, Canton, Inman, and St. John, Kansas. They have a suite of insurance options that are targeted specifically to the agribusiness sector.
Best for Hobby Farms : Farm Bureau Financial Services
Farm Bureau Financial Services offers flexible farm vehicle coverage that allows you to insure all your vehicles based on how you use them, ensuring that you don’t overpay for your policy. This keeps costs down for those operating hobby farms.
Allows you to customize coverage on all your vehicles
Covers vehicle replacement cost
Offers roadside assistance
Cannot get a quote or estimate online
Does not list their covered perils online
Farm Bureau Financial Services wins for best hobby farm insurance because it offers farm vehicle insurance that covers your farm truck, ATVs, and tractors for liability and collision and customizes that coverage based on your use of that equipment, potentially saving you money. They offer things like uninsured and underinsured motor vehicle coverage, roadside assistance, and coverage on the replacement cost of newer vehicles. They customize the level of coverage you need based on how the vehicles are used, making their coverage perfect for those with hobby farm operations who might need less coverage.
Your policy cost will depend on a number of factors like how much your farm equipment costs, your deductible, what you use your vehicles for, your location, and many other factors.
To get coverage, you can contact an agent through an online form or call them Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. CST. They also allow you to report a claim with your agent or by calling a claims hotline.
Farm Bureau Financial Services has been around since 1939 and now has 1,600 employees and 4,000 field associates. In 2020, AM Best gave them a financial strength rating of A.
Final Verdict
The tractor insurance companies that made it to the top of our list all offer options that will protect your tractor or other farm equipment, but each of the companies offers slightly different products. Some offer coverages as part of larger farm insurance policies, while others protect farm equipment against specific risks or perils. Some allow you to customize your insurance coverage to get either blanket or scheduled coverage. Others offer unique add-ons to help in the case of equipment breakdown and more.
Overall, we recommend American Family’s tractor insurance coverage because it offers a customizable policy that allows you to choose a number of different options and covers a large number of perils.
Compare Providers
|Company
|AM Best Rating
|Average Annual Premium
|Types of Tractor Coverage
|Customer Service Options
|Other Available Farm Insurance Options
|Best Overall: American Family
|A
|Not stated online
|Part of their tractor and farm equipment insurance policy
|You can connect with an agent, chat online, or via phone
|They also offer Farm and Ranch Insurance
|Best Blanket Equipment Policy: Travelers
|A++
|Not stated online
|Included in their farm and ranch insurance policy
|You can connect with an agent or via phone
|They only offer this policy for farmers
|Best Liability Policy: Trusted Choice
|N/A
|Not stated online
|They offer a number of options through agents
|You can connect via phone or through an online form to work with an agent
|They have independent agents that work with a number of companies
|Best Theft Policy: Shelter Insurance
|A
|Not stated online
|Part of their farm equipment insurance
|You can connect with an agent on the phone
|They also offer farm owners insurance, farm property insurance, farm liability insurance, and farm livestock insurance
|Best for Leased or Rented Tractors: Nationwide
|A+
|Not stated online
|Included in their AgriChoice farm insurance policy
|You can connect with an agent, apply online, or contact them via phone
|They offer three different farm and ranch insurance policies and a number of different add-ons to their policies
|Best Variety of Covered Perils: AG360 Insurance
|N/A
|Not stated online
|Part of their farm equipment insurance policy
|You can connect with an agent, email them, or contact them via phone
|They offer farm insurance as well as crop insurance, precision agronomy insurance, and grain marketing insurance
|Best for Hobby Farms: Farm Bureau Financial Services
|A
|Not stated online
|Included in their farm vehicle coverage
|You can connect with an agent or over the phone
|They also offer two kinds of farm and ranch insurance
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What Does Tractor Insurance Cover?
Tractor insurance is an insurance policy that offers property and liability coverage of your tractor or other heavy farm machinery. It covers you in case your tractor is damaged, causes property damage, or injures someone. It can be a standalone policy or part of a blanket farm and equipment insurance policy. It also often covers specific perils like floods or extreme weather events.
How Much Does Tractor Insurance Cost?
How much tractor insurance costs depends on a number of factors like the cost of your tractor, your driving record, the deductibles you chose, the amount of liability coverage you choose, and the specifics of what’s included in your policy. Cost can also depend on whether you are getting your tractor insurance through a broader farm equipment insurance policy, from a blanket farm equipment insurance policy, or from a scheduled policy. Scheduled policies to protect high-value farm equipment can cost more.
How Can I Choose the Best Tractor Insurance Policy for My Farm?
In order to choose the best tractor insurance policy for your farm, you need to evaluate how much your equipment is worth, the impact of your equipment failing on your farm, and what specific perils you want to be protected against. For example, if you frequently borrow or rent equipment, you will want a policy that covers rented or borrowed equipment. If you’re concerned about replacing high-value equipment, you will want a policy with a scheduled option to ensure you have enough insurance.
When Should You Consider Tractor Insurance?
You should consider getting tractor insurance if you have a tractor or other farm equipment that is valuable and your blanket farm insurance policy doesn’t fully protect you against things like property damage and liability related to your use of it. Tractor insurance can be a way to get additional liability coverage or property coverage for high-value tractors to cover you for specific perils that your farm insurance policy doesn’t cover like rock ingestion.
How We Chose the Best Tractor Insurance
We researched a dozen companies that offered tractor or farm equipment insurance and narrowed our choices down based on things like coverage areas, coverage amounts, other policies offered, and the types of perils the policies covered. We also considered the reputation of the company, the company’s customer service options, and the ease of dealing with the company.
The companies that made it onto this list all have a reputation of providing great insurance policies to the agribusiness sector, have been in business for decades or work with companies that have been, and offer ways to customize your tractor insurance policy so it best suits your needs.
