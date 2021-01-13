Best Overall: AutoTrader

AutoTrader tops our list as the best overall used car site as the most recognized car buying and selling online auto marketplace. Its huge volume of listings and advanced search tool make it the go-to place to buy and sell a car.

Pros Over three million listings nationwide

Search filters for nearly any option or feature

Car research, financing, and insurance tools Cons Charges to post a listing

Poor vehicle screening process

Trade-in restrictions based on location

Founded in 1997, AutoTrader was the first nationwide, online marketplace for new and used cars and is our choice for the best site overall due to its reputation, reach, and abundant research guides. The site hosts three million vehicle listings and offers detailed car reviews, buying tips, finance calculators, and more. Although AutoTrader is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), it does have an A+ rating from the organization.﻿﻿﻿﻿

One of AutoTrader’s best features is its advanced search function which makes sorting through its millions of listings much less daunting. Beyond simple make, model, and year, the site offers detailed filters that let users select nearly any search criteria, including gas mileage, exterior and interior colors, transmission type, technology, and more.

AutoTrader also publishes a number of resources for car buyers and sellers. These include comprehensive how-to guides, current car reviews, research and news articles, car payment and financing calculators, and even the ability to apply for a loan and shop for car insurance.

Those who want to sell on AutoTrader, however, will have to pay. The site charges between $25 and $90 which includes three to 30 photos, reports showing how many people have viewed the ad, and simultaneous listings on Kelley Blue Book. Extra features cost $15 to $20 more and include a vehicle history report, premium ad placement, and additional photos. After the initial payment, ads can be renewed for free every 30 days.