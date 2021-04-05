The Best Vendor Management Systems for 2021

SAP Fieldglass

SAP Fieldglass is a leading vendor management system, with an impressive lineup of features, including robust integrations and advanced automation capabilities.

Pros Excellent customer service and platform support

Digital Partner Network can be used to hire new vendors

Good list of integrations Cons Too many features for some companies

Subscriptions are very expensive

SAP Fieldglass is a well-known name in vendor management. It’s one of the most robust and comprehensive end-to-end solutions, which is why we’re naming it the best overall.

With SAP Fieldglass, you can manage every aspect of your vendor network, from contract management to compliance and performance tracking. You can pay vendors directly from the platform, automate onboarding and offboarding processes, track certifications, and much more.

If you're looking to hire new vendors, you can tap into the Digital Partner Network, which helps you find and hire contractors and service providers with specialized skills.

Another standout feature of SAP Fieldglass is the integrations. The platform uses an open API framework, which works with on-premise and cloud applications, like Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Kronos, and many others.

SAP Fieldglass is not a cheap software. Pricing is available by request only, but there is a free demo available. The software is relatively easy to use, but you’ll want to receive training for easier adoption. Luckily, SAP Fieldglass has 24/7 customer support that is available through the online support portal, phone, or chat.

SAP Fieldglass was founded in 1999 and has received multiple awards, has a presence in 180 countries, and boasts a 99% customer retention rate.