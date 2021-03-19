Best Virtual Assistant Services of 2021

Virtual Assistant Company Why We Chose It Key Benefits Time etc Best Overall Low entry price; hours rollover; unlimited tasks within the hourly plan you choose; U.S.-based assistant Prialto Best for Solopreneurs Scales easily; internal quality assurance; trained back-up assistants Upwork Best for Small Businesses Wide range of skills and services offered by contractors with visible performance ratings and pricing to fit even the smallest budget Fancy Hands Best for On-Demand Task Text a one-off task to get it done, or schedule repeat requests Belay Best for Specialized VAs Deep expertise in virtual assistants, bookkeepers, website specialists, and social media strategists Magic Best for Rush Projects Starts on your task within minutes;

Frequently Asked Questions

What Do Virtual Personal Assistants Do?

Virtual personal assistants do almost anything you want them to do, from purely administrative tasks all the way to website design, social media management, and booking your rental car. A virtual personal assistant is able to provide the same assistance you’d expect from an in-person executive assistant you would hire in the traditional manner, but quite often, a VA can actually offer more because they may bring more skills to the table. What any individual VA does for clients can vary tremendously, depending on their individual skillset and expertise.

How Do You Choose the Right Virtual Personal Assistant Services?

If you’re starting to look at the many VA service companies out there, always take the time to actually speak to a representative. Talk to them about the sorts of tasks you want to offload to a VA to make sure that the service has assistants who can help you. Ask how the company guarantees its work, and if unused time rolls over into the following month.

Other things to consider are how much time you’re going to need on a monthly basis, the availability of the service’s assistants in terms of your time zone and your business hours, and your budget.

How Much Should You Pay for Virtual Personal Assistant Services?

Some services base your fee on the type of work required, with simple administrative tasks costing less than tasks like website design. Other services charge a flat fee, no matter what the work is. There are companies that focus only on administrative tasks and get their support from India and Asia. The hourly range you should look for if these are the type of services you want is around $6 to $10 per hour.

For a long-term, U.S.-based, college-educated personal virtual assistant who has five or more years of experience, prices range from $26 to $45 per hour. Many companies will offer you a discount if you pay for hours upfront or annually instead of monthly. Always check with the service to make sure that any unused paid hours roll over to subsequent months.

Are Virtual Personal Assistants Worth It?

Absolutely. Stop and think about how much time you spend on tasks that aren’t helping you grow your business. Every minute you spend scheduling meetings and juggling email and social media is time you aren’t generating revenue. Delegating tasks that are preventing you from working on high-level strategy and business planning is costing you money. An assistant is not a luxury, it’s nearly essential.

Using a VA gives you the same quality and quantity of work as a direct hire without the associated taxes and health insurance issues. Plus, you don’t have to provide office space or any office equipment.

How We Chose the Best Virtual Personal Assistant Services

We investigated 14 virtual personal assistant companies in order to find these best seven. The companies that made it to our list mostly touted college-educated professionals who live in the U.S. A few were headquartered here but relied on talent from other areas of the world. In any case, they emphasized responsiveness, flexibility, and expertise in using a broad range of software to best integrate into how you like to work.

We also preferred companies that proved to us that they had measures baked into their process to ensure success, and some even have formal money-back guarantees. Personal virtual assistants today can offer so much more than managing your calendar and email inbox. Finally, we considered cost and sought companies that had reasonable pricing structures.