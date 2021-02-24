Bestow is not one of our top-rated life insurance companies. You can review our list of the best life insurance companies for what we think are better options.

Pros Explained

30-day money-back guarantee: Most insurance companies offer 10-day free look periods where you can review and cancel your policy and get a full refund. Bestow takes it a step further with a 30-day guarantee. If you cancel your policy within 30 days of issuance, you’ll get a full refund.

Most insurance companies offer 10-day free look periods where you can review and cancel your policy and get a full refund. Bestow takes it a step further with a 30-day guarantee. If you cancel your policy within 30 days of issuance, you’ll get a full refund. No medical exams required: When you apply for life insurance, you typically have to undergo a medical exam. However, Bestow eliminates that requirement with simplified underwriting.

When you apply for life insurance, you typically have to undergo a medical exam. However, Bestow eliminates that requirement with simplified underwriting. Get quotes and apply for coverage online: Instead of having to call or meet with an insurance agent, you can get rate quotes and apply for insurance entirely through Bestow’s website.

Cons Explained

Limited coverage amounts: Bestow offers a lower coverage range than other life insurance companies. Through Bestow, you can only get $50,000 to $1.5 million in coverage.

Bestow offers a lower coverage range than other life insurance companies. Through Bestow, you can only get $50,000 to $1.5 million in coverage. Only term life insurance available: While other insurance companies sell whole and universal life policies in addition to term life policies, Bestow only sells term life insurance.

While other insurance companies sell whole and universal life policies in addition to term life policies, Bestow only sells term life insurance. No insurance riders available: With most life insurance policies, you can add riders to your plan to customize your coverage. However, Bestow does not offer any riders.

With most life insurance policies, you can add riders to your plan to customize your coverage. However, Bestow does not offer any riders. Policies not issued to residents of New York: Bestow is available nationwide, except to residents of New York. If you live in New York, you’ll have to work with another insurance company to get life insurance.

Fast Fact North American, the company that issues Bestow life insurance policies, paid over $593 million in death benefit claims in 2019.

Available Plans

Bestow’s focus is on simplified term life insurance. It allows you to get quotes for policies online and apply for coverage through its website, and Bestow does not require medical exams. It has only one type of life insurance plan.

Term Life

As the least expensive form of life insurance, term life insurance is a popular option. When you purchase a term life policy, you get coverage for a predetermined period. If you die within the policy’s term, your beneficiaries receive a death benefit. However, if you die after the covered term ends, your beneficiaries will receive nothing.

Through Bestow, you can get a term life policy with a benefit between $50,000 and $1.5 million, and you can choose a term length of 10 or 20 years.

You can apply for coverage online and, if approved, your coverage can begin within minutes.

Available Riders

Many insurance companies have insurance riders, or endorsements, you can add to your policy to personalize your coverage. For example, many companies have accelerated benefit riders that allow you to access a portion of your benefits while you’re still living if you are diagnosed with a chronic or terminal illness.

However, Bestow does not offer any riders, so you don’t have access to those benefits. If you’re looking for an accelerated benefit, waiver of premium, or children’s term rider, you’ll have to apply for coverage from another company.

Customer Service

If you need assistance applying for coverage or managing your policy after approval, Bestow has multiple customer service options.

You can call 833-300-0603 to speak to a representative, or you can use its live chat feature to get immediate help. You can also email team@bestow.com.

Bestow has a member portal where you can view policy documents, make payments, and change your beneficiary. Claims can also be submitted online.

Complaint Index

Every year, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners releases company complaint ratios. The ratio reflects the number of complaints companies receive relative to their share of the insurance market. A company with a ratio above 1.0 received more complaints than is typical, while a company with a ratio under 1.0 received fewer complaints.

As of 2019, North American’s complaint ratio for its individual life insurance segment was 0.74, better than the national complaint index.﻿﻿

Third-Party Ratings

Bestow has a strong reputation and is backed by a major insurance company.

North American, the company that issues life insurance policies to Bestow customers, has an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best. A high Financial Strength Rating from AM Best indicates that the company is financially sound and is able to meet its policy and contractual obligations, meaning it will be able to pay out claims.

Neither Bestow nor North American Company for Life and Health Insurance is included in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study.﻿﻿﻿

Cancellation Policy

With most insurance companies, you have a 10-day free look period after the policy has been issued. During the free look period, you can cancel your policy without penalty and get a full refund.

With Bestow, you have a 30-day guarantee. If you cancel your policy within 30 days of its issue, you’ll get a full refund.

After the 30-day period, you can cancel at any time without paying cancellation fees. However, you won’t receive a refund of premiums you paid.

Policies cannot be cancelled online. To cancel your policy, call customer service at 833-300-0603.

Price

In terms of pricing, Bestow’s policies are slightly above average. Because Bestow doesn’t require medical exams, its policies tend to be more expensive than medically underwritten policies.

We received quotes for $250,000 policies for 35-year-old men and women in excellent health to help you compare Bestow with other insurers