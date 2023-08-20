Beyoncé continues to make history with her Renaissance World Tour.

According to a post on X from Chart Data last week, Beyoncé's shows at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium were the highest-grossing concerts by a female artist in history, earning more than $16.5 million on July 29 and 30.

Beyonce's Renaissance Tour is expected to make more than $2 billion by the time it ends in October, according to Forbes.

Beyoncé Knowles Carter has a net worth of $540 million as of June.



She is also an entrepreneur and has made millions from launching lucrative businesses such as a production company and clothing line.

The Renaissance Tour has already made Beyoncé the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist, breaking a record she set herself with the Formation World Tour.

This would make Beyoncé the highest-grossing female act of all time, a title currently held by Madonna, and would also beat Taylor's Swift's Eras Tour earnings, which are expected to total $1.9 billion. The Renaissance Tour, which still has 13 shows left across the U.S., could earn between $275 million and $2.4 billion just from ticket sales, per Forbes.

Beyoncé has already pulled in a lofty $154 million just from the European leg of the Renaissance Tour, with 1 million tickets sold across 21 shows, according to Billboard.

In addition to her illustrious career as a singer spanning multiple decades and genres, the multi-hyphenate artist has launched various businesses and entered lucrative brand partnerships over the years as she continues to build her empire alongside billionaire husband Jay-Z.

Beyoncé has a net worth of $540 million as of June 2023. Here is a glimpse at how she made her millions.

Album Sales and Concerts

Beyoncé's successful career has spanned more than 20 years, in which time she has released eight studio albums (14 if you include the deluxe versions of her albums and live albums), and 82 singles.

Earlier this year, the Alien Superstar singer made history at the Grammys by becoming the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history, with a total of 88 nominations. She is tied with Jay-Z, who also holds the most-nominated title with 88 nominations.

The star pop star has been known to use unconventional ways to market her albums. Beyoncé's eponymous album, which she released in December 2013 with no announcement, had more than 800,000 downloads on iTunes in the first three days of its release and was the fastest-selling album on iTunes at the time.

Her visual album Lemonade, known as Beyoncé's most raw and edgy album to date, was the world's best-selling album in 2016, and won a Peabody Award the same year.

Her latest album, Renaissance sold more than 1 million total units in the U.S. in 2022.

Concerts

While Renaissance is her highest-grossing tour yet, Beyoncé has earned millions from her other concert tours, too. Her 2016 Formation World Tour earned a total of $256.1 million, while her 2018 On the Run II Tour she did with Jay-Z earned $253.5 million.

Private Performances

Beyoncé has also earned millions from some private performances.

In January 2023, Beyoncé was paid about $24 million when she performed at the launch of the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai. The gig topped a Forbes' list of the 10 most expensive private performances.

Beyoncé appears twice on the list—she performed at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding events in India in 2018, and earned an estimated $4 million, according to the Hindustan Times. Isha Ambani is the daughter of Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani, who is one of the richest people in the world.

Acting

Among her many talents, Beyoncé is also an actress. Her film credits include Dreamgirls, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Obsessed, Cadillac Records, and most recently, The Lion King (2019). Beyoncé was paid an estimated $15 million for her role playing the voice of Nala in The Lion King as well as for lending her vocals for the film's soundtrack, according to StyleCaster.

Businesses

Beyoncé is also a savvy entrepreneur, and has made millions from launching lucrative businesses such as a production company, clothing line, and even an upcoming fragrance and line of hair products.

The Grammy-winning singer supports small businesses too. Beyoncé's BeyGood foundation surprised 12 Atlanta-based Black-owned small business owners with $10,000 grants during her stop in the city for the Renaissance Tour.



Parkwood Entertainment

In 2010, Beyoncé founded her own production, management, and entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, which she uses to produce movies, music, and clothing. Projects produced through the company include two of Beyoncé's films, Cadillac Records and Obsessed, and Beyoncé's documentary, Life Is But a Dream.

IVY Park

Parkwood Entertainment also launched Beyoncé's streetwear and athleisure line with Adidas, Ivy Park. Ivy Park brought in $93 million in revenue in 2021, and $40 million in 2022, before Beyoncé and Adidas parted ways in 2023.

Beauty

Beyoncé has ventured into beauty, too.

In July 2023, Beyoncé announced a perfume via her website, which is available for pre-order and will ship in November. The name of the fragrance is still unknown, but the perfume retails for $160.

The 'Crazy in Love' singer also teased a hair care line on her Instagram in May 2023, but further information is yet to be released.

Brand Partnerships

Adding to her list of accolades and titles, Beyoncé is also a model and brand ambassador who has had many lucrative partnerships with brands over the years. In 2012, Beyoncé signed a $50 million deal with PepsiCo (PEP).

In 2019, Beyoncé signed a $60 million contract with Netflix (NFLX) for a three-project deal, according to Variety. The first special Homecoming, a behind-the-scenes look at her 2018 Coachella performance, is already on Netflix.

In March 2023, Beyoncé created a couture collection in collaboration with Swatch Group (SWGAY) owned-French fashion house, Balmain. The collection features 16 couture outfits inspired by the songs on Beyoncé's Renaissance album.

In July 2023, the singer announced a partnership with LVMH-owned (LVMUY) Tiffany & Co., called The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé Collection. All of the profits from the sales of the collection will go to the About Love scholarship program, which is part of Beyoncé's BeyGood foundation.