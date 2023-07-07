Table of Contents
Table of Contents

Biden Administration Cracks Down on 'Junk' Insurance Plans

By
Kathleen Marshall
Kathleen Marshall
Full Bio
Kathleen Marshall has over 25 years of writing and editing experience. She is a member of the Blockchain Council and is a certified cryptocurrency expert.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 07, 2023
President Joe Biden

Sean Rayford / Stringer / Getty Images

The Biden administration is cracking down on what it called "junk" insurance plans, and announced a series of measures on Friday aimed at lowering healthcare costs and shielding consumers from deceptive insurance schemes and excessive fees.

Key Takeaways

  • The Biden administration announced new initiatives on Friday aimed at lowering healthcare costs and protecting consumers from fraudulent insurance plans and excessive fees. 
  • The measures are part of the comprehensive "Bidenomics" initiative, which seeks to expand access to affordable healthcare in the United States. 
  • This move helps close loopholes allowing companies to offer misleading short-term insurance products that discriminate based on pre-existing conditions.

The administration said it aims to reduce skyrocketing healthcare costs while enhancing consumer protection against predatory insurance practices. Millions of Americans are expected to benefit from the measures as high medical costs are alleviated and unscrupulous health insurance plans are curbed.

Improved Coverage, Lower Costs

The Biden administration said it plans to expand access to quality healthcare and lower costs by strengthening the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to provide more Americans with comprehensive health insurance coverage, reducing the number of uninsured individuals and improving overall health outcomes.

Biden's initiatives are intended to expand coverage and combat fraudulent insurance plans and deceptive practices. The administration says it will help protect consumers from deceitful and financially exploitative insurance schemes by strengthening oversight and enforcement. Reinforced regulatory measures could help ensure that health insurance plans meet the highest standards and fulfill their promises to policyholders.

'Junk' Insurance Targeted

The new actions also target “junk” health insurance policies with short-term benefits that deny basic coverage to people transitioning between employers. This is intended to close loopholes allowing companies to offer misleading insurance products that discriminate based on pre-existing conditions

In addition, the president provided new guidance regarding medical billing relating to the 2020 No Surprises Act. It limits insurers' ability to claim that non-network care is provided and have customers pay more.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Whitehouse.gov. “FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces New Actions to Lower Health Care Costs and Protect Consumers from Scam Insurance Plans and Junk Fees as Part of “Bidenomics” Push

Open a New Bank Account
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Sponsor
Name
Description