Biden Administration Cracks Down on 'Junk' Insurance Plans

The Biden administration is cracking down on what it called "junk" insurance plans, and announced a series of measures on Friday aimed at lowering healthcare costs and shielding consumers from deceptive insurance schemes and excessive fees.



The measures are part of the comprehensive "Bidenomics" initiative, which seeks to expand access to affordable healthcare in the United States.

This move helps close loopholes allowing companies to offer misleading short-term insurance products that discriminate based on pre-existing conditions.



The administration said it aims to reduce skyrocketing healthcare costs while enhancing consumer protection against predatory insurance practices. Millions of Americans are expected to benefit from the measures as high medical costs are alleviated and unscrupulous health insurance plans are curbed.

Improved Coverage, Lower Costs

The Biden administration said it plans to expand access to quality healthcare and lower costs by strengthening the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to provide more Americans with comprehensive health insurance coverage, reducing the number of uninsured individuals and improving overall health outcomes.

Biden's initiatives are intended to expand coverage and combat fraudulent insurance plans and deceptive practices. The administration says it will help protect consumers from deceitful and financially exploitative insurance schemes by strengthening oversight and enforcement. Reinforced regulatory measures could help ensure that health insurance plans meet the highest standards and fulfill their promises to policyholders.

'Junk' Insurance Targeted

The new actions also target “junk” health insurance policies with short-term benefits that deny basic coverage to people transitioning between employers. This is intended to close loopholes allowing companies to offer misleading insurance products that discriminate based on pre-existing conditions.

In addition, the president provided new guidance regarding medical billing relating to the 2020 No Surprises Act. It limits insurers' ability to claim that non-network care is provided and have customers pay more.

