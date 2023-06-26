Biden Administration Launches $42 Billion Investment in High-Speed Internet

President Joe Biden unveiled more than $42 billion in funding for an effort that would connect every individual and small business across the country to reliable, high-speed internet by 2030.

Funding is provided by the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, a grant program formed under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Awards range from $27 million to $3.3 billion.

More than 8.5 million households will have high-speed internet access under the plan Biden announced Monday. Individuals and companies in 50 states, U.S. territories, and D.C. lack high-speed internet access and the Biden administration is working to close the gap.

This push is part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which was signed into law on November 15, 2021. The bill set aside $42.45 billion for the newly-formed Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, a grant program administered by the Commerce Department that would allocate funding to states to improve internet and broadband infrastructure.

Awards range from $27 million to $3.3 billion. The top ten recipients are Alabama, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Texas is slated to receive $3.3 billion, the most of any state.

Up to 8.5 million U.S. households, or 7% of the total, lack reliable internet access, defined by the federal government as a speed of 25 megabits per second for downloads and 3 per second for uploads.

White House officials likened the effort to Franklin Delano Roosevelt's efforts to provide electricity to rural America in the 1930s, as part of his New Deal legislation during the Great Depression.

"What we’re doing is not unlike what Franklin Delano Roosevelt did—he brought electricity to nearly every American home and farm in our nation. Today, Kamala and I are making an equally historic investment," said President Biden at a press conference addressing the initiative.

