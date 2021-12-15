Biden Administration Announces Plans to Improve Government's Customer Service

Americans should have an easier time applying for benefits, and more

By
Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi
Published December 15, 2021

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Dec. 13 to simplify the processes Americans have to go through in dealing with certain federal agencies. The administration says its goal is to make it less complex and frustrating to apply for benefits and interact with agencies like the Internal Revenue Service. Changes will be implemented over the coming months.

Key Takeaways

  • President Biden signed an executive order to streamline certain processes for how agencies deal with Americans.
  • The order includes a simplified process for applying for Social Security and Medicare benefits, the ability to schedule a callback with the IRS, and more.
  • Most changes will take place in the next few months, according to the administration.

Dealing With Federal Agencies to Get Easier

Applying for government benefits and dealing with federal agencies on other matters has long been a difficult experience for many Americans.

On Dec. 13, President Biden signed an executive order intended to alleviate some of those problems. The president's initiative, titled "Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service
Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government," includes a commitment to improving Americans' experiences for 36 different touchpoints across 17 federal agencies.

That includes:

  • Streamlining the process for applying for Social Security and Medicare benefits.
  • Making it possible for taxpayers to schedule a callback with the IRS.
  • Making it simpler for disaster victims to apply for federal assistance.
  • Allowing passport holders to renew their passports online without needing to mail in documents.
  • Making it easier for low-income families to apply for federal benefits and giving them the ability to recertify their incomes more easily across different benefit programs.

How successful these measures will be remains to be seen. Past administrations, including the Clinton administration with Vice President Al Gore taking point, have tried to make various government services more accessible to Americans. However, they've had varying degrees of success with their efforts.

