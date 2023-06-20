Biden Talks to AI Researchers as Public Support for Regulation Grows

President Joe Biden is meeting with several artificial intelligence (AI) researchers in San Francisco today, amid growing talk of if and how the rapidly developing technology should be regulated.

Key Takeaways President Biden will meet with AI researchers on health, safety, and responsibility concerns.

A new survey shows 54% of U.S. adults think a federal agency should regulate AI.

Biden will meet with researchers on the impacts and benefits of the implementation of rapidly developing AI technology.



Biden’s meetings will focus on the benefits and risks of the technology and come after Vice President Kamala Harris met with CEOs of top AI companies at the White House in May. The administration is looking to get more information on whether or not regulations may be needed. The White House could take action as soon as this week, according to one White House official.



Survey Shows Public is Skeptical of AI, Wants Rules

More than half of U.S. adults want the government to heavily regulate AI technology, with support on both sides of the aisle, a recent poll from Morning Consult showed.

A majority of adults agree with a suggestion made by Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI—65% of Democrats and 50% of Republicans support the creation of a federal agency to regulate AI.

The survey showed U.S. consumers support rules and limits on AI’s use in a wide range of circumstances, including requiring labeling for AI-generated content and limiting its use in banking, political advertising, law enforcement and other sensitive areas. Meanwhile, they said they largely didn’t trust corporations or major U.S. institutions to effectively regulate the technology.

The White House is discussing rules for AI as the public seems to be showing less confidence in the technology and more interest in making sure its development doesn’t get out of control.

Where 60% of respondents said AI was the technology of the future in March, only 52% said that in Morning Consult’s May 24-26 survey of 2,198 U.S. adults. Only 26% said society is ready for the emergence of AI.

Researchers to Stress AI Potential in Health, Needs for Responsibility

Biden’s meetings with researchers will include a discussion of the risks AI poses to jobs and children, as well as its ability to promote racial biases. The meetings will also cover the opportunities AI creates for medicine and education, according to the White House.

One of the researchers that Biden is meeting with launched a university-sponsored initiative to study responsible AI ethics and safety in the health field. Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence co-director Fei-Fei Li will be part of the leadership of the Responsible AI for Safe and Equitable Health (RAISE-Health) initiative.

Biden will also be meeting with Oren Etzioni, the former CEO of the Allen Institute for AI, a Seattle-based organization started by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Etzioni is now the technical director at startup-incubator AI2 Incubator. Another Stanford University researcher at the meeting, Rob Reich, has argued that AI developers need to operate under a code of responsible conduct.

