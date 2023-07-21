Biden Forms a New Working Group to Explore Ways to End Debt Ceiling Standoffs

President Biden ordered the creation of a working group to study ways to diminish future politicking over raising the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid defaults on the government's loan liabilities, according to a Bloomberg report.

KEY TAKE AWAYS

  • President Biden ordered creation of a working group to explore ways to avoid future debt ceiling standoffs. 
  • The group will be led by White House Counsel Stuart Delery and National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard.
  • The group will explore actions that Congress and the administration could take.

The group is expected to be led by White House Counsel Stuart Delery and National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard, who served as the vice chair of the Federal Reserve Board until this year. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the heads of the Office of Management and Budget and Council of Economic Advisers will also be part of the group.

The group will be tasked with exploring legal and policy options to avoid a future debt-limit crisis. That includes steps that Congress could take, along with exploring Constitution-based solutions that the administration could pursue to avoid default.

The creation of the working group comes less than two months after the U.S. was taken to the edge of default. President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy negotiated a deal in June to lift the federal debt ceiling until 2025 and limit federal spending.

As of July, the US Federal government has over $32.5 trillion in debt with a 124% debt-to-GDP ratio.

