Biden Legal Victory Cleared The Way For Student Loan Forgiveness For 804,000 Borrowers

By
Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt
Full Bio
Diccon Hyatt is an experienced financial and economics reporter who has covered the pandemic-era economy in hundreds of stories over the past two years. He's written hundreds of stories breaking down complex financial topics in plainspoken language, emphasizing the impact that economic currents would have on individuals' finances and the market. He's also worked at The Balance, U.S. 1, Community News Service and the Middletown Transcript.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 16, 2023
College student on college campus walking and looking at smart phone holding laptop.

COROIMAGE / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • More than 800,000 borrowers are receiving student loan forgiveness after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit from conservative groups that attempted to block it.
  • The Department of Education is granting borrowers more progress towards forgiveness under income-driven repayment plans.
  • The action is part of a broader Biden administration effort to relieve student loan debt that has so far forgiven loans for 3.4 million borrowers.
  • While Biden's largest attempt to forgive student loan debt en masse was struck down by the Supreme Court, smaller efforts targeting different groups of borrowers have gone through.

A court victory for President Joe Biden this week means that thousands of borrowers are joining the growing list of people whose student loans have been forgiven since he took office.

On Monday, a federal judge in the district court of Eastern Michigan dismissed a lawsuit filed by conservative groups seeking to block a Department of Education program designed to give federal student loan borrowers more credit toward having their loans forgiven under income-driven repayment plans. The same day, the department said it was beginning discharges of $39 billion in student loan balances for 804,000 borrowers, implementing a plan first announced in 2022.

“We are standing up for borrowers who did everything right, but whose progress toward forgiveness went uncounted due to past administrative failures that the Biden-Harris team has worked tirelessly to correct,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

The latest round of student loan forgiveness brings the total number of borrowers who have had their loans discharged under the Biden administration to 3.4 million who have collectively had $116 billion forgiven, an average of $34,000 per borrower, according to the Department of Education. 

Despite the defeat in the Supreme Court of Biden’s biggest swing at student loan forgiveness—a sweeping order that would have forgiven up to $20,000 of debt per borrower—the administration has granted forgiveness under a modification to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, and to borrowers who said they were misled by the for-profit schools they attended.

The one-time adjustment to payment counts for borrowers with IDR plans moves people closer to the 20 or 25 years of monthly payments they need to make before their loans are forgiven. The adjustment gives borrowers credit for partial payments, late payments, and for up to three years when their loans were in forbearance. The adjustment is meant to help borrowers who were improperly put into forbearance by the private companies that the government hires to collect payments and manage customer service for federal student loan programs, the department said.

Conservative advocacy groups, the libertarian Cato Institute and the pro-business Mackinac Center for Public Policy, sued earlier this month to stop the adjustment. They argued that the adjustment hurt taxpayers, and that the Department of Education didn’t have the authority to carry it out.

Judge Thomas L. Ludington threw the case out on grounds that the groups had not shown they were directly hurt by the policy, so they didn’t have the right to challenge it in court. A representative of the New Civil Rights Alliance—the conservative advocacy group that brought the lawsuit on behalf of the two plaintiffs—told USA Today that they were reviewing their legal options. The NCRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. United States District Court of Eastern Michigan Northern Division. "Order Dismissing Without Prejudice Plaintiffs' Complaint And Denying As Moot Plaintiff's Ex Parte Motion For A Temporary Restraining Order."

  2. Department of Education. "Biden-Harris Administration to Provide 804,000 Borrowers with $39 Billion in Automatic Loan Forgiveness as a Result of Fixes to Income Driven Repayment Plans."

  3. New Civil Rights Alliance. "Cato Institute and Mackinac Center for Public Policy vs. Cardona, Cordray, and the Department of Education. Complaint.

  4. USA Today. "With lawsuit dismissed, student loan debt forgiveness begins for 800,000 borrowers."

Open a New Bank Account
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Sponsor
Name
Description