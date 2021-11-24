Biden Nominates Shalanda Young to Lead White House Budget Office

President Joe Biden announced he intends to nominate Shalanda Young as director of the Office of Management and Budget. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to hold the post and she would be instrumental in overseeing the implementation of key administration policies. That would include the Build Back Better bill, if it passes into law.

Young has served as the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for several months. She would be taking lead at a critical time for the White House and the goals of the Biden Administration. In that role, she would oversee the implementation of the $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle previously supported Young. She was approved as deputy director of the OMB by the Senate in a vote of 63 to 37 on March 23, 2021. She has also served as clerk and staff director for the House Appropriations Committee where she "oversaw the $1.3 trillion annual appropriations bills, necessary disaster aid, and major aspects of COVID-19 related spending."

The post of director is one of few high-level cabinet openings on the White House economic team that have gone unfilled since Biden withdrew his initial pick, Neera Tanden. She drew bipartisan criticism over tweets targeting congressional members from both parties.

President Joe Biden also intends to nominate Nani Coloretti as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget. Coloretti currently serves as a senior vice president at the Urban Institute, a non-profit policy research organization dedicated to elevating issues of urban development. The organization says it performs economic and social policy research to "open minds, shape decisions, and offer solutions."



Nani Coloretti would be one of the highest-ranking Asian American, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islander to serve in the U.S. government.

Coloretti previously served as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), assistant secretary for management and acting CFO of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and as acting COO of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She currently serves as a director on the board of the Bank of the West, as a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration, and as strategic advisor to government executives with the Partnership for Public Services.

