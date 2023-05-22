Big-Bank Savings and CD Rates (But You Can Earn So Much More)

If you hold your primary accounts at one of the largest U.S. banks, you certainly benefit from the convenience that comes from banking with a massive financial institution that has physical branches across the country. But when it comes to earning interest on your savings, you're leaving significant money on the table if you stick only to your big bank.

That's because you can earn a great deal more with one of the top high-yield savings accounts or best-paying nationwide CDs, most of which are offered by small- to medium-size banks, online banks, and credit unions. While you may not want to move your checking account and entire banking life to one of these other institutions, they're worth a serious look for money you can sock away in an outside account.



Key Takeaways Three of the five biggest banks pay meager savings account rates of 0.01% to 0.04% APY, with a fourth paying just 0.25% APY.

The top-paying savings accounts in the country offer 5.00% or more, with 15 options in our daily ranking of the best options paying more than 4.75% APY.

The biggest banks pay better rates on their CDs than their savings accounts, but you can still earn 1%-5% more by locking in a top rate of 5.00% or better with a nation-leading CD.

The longer the CD term you're looking for, the more you stand to gain by shopping beyond the biggest banks.

Socking away money at another bank is not as inconvenient as you may think, since you won't have frequent transactions in these accounts.

All FDIC-insured banks offer the same protection on your deposits, no matter their size or whether they're online or physical.

Comparing Savings Account Rates of the Top 5 Banks

If you're a long-time customer of a big bank, you may ask yourself if it's worth moving some of your money elsewhere, since it involves adjusting to a new setup that incorporates an additional bank. But on savings accounts, the answer to whether it's worth it is a resounding yes. In fact, you may be shocked at the difference between what you are earning at your big bank and what you could be earning with a high-yield savings account.

Savings account rates from the five largest consumer banks in the U.S. (ranked by assets) are shown below. These five banks account for more than a third of all deposits held by all FDIC-insured banks, so millions of Americans are represented by them.

As you can see, only Citi pays an even remotely competitive interest rate on its best savings account, currently 3.85% APY. Meanwhile, Chase, Bank of America, and U.S. Bank are paying almost-negligible rates of 0.04% APY or lower. And while Wells Fargo outdoes those three by several multiples, it's still only paying 0.25% APY.

In stark contrast, you have numerous opportunities to earn in the high 4% range or even up to 5.07% APY with options from our daily ranking of the top-paying savings accounts. While we limit the list we publish to the top 15-20 accounts every day, our rate database shows that 50 different nationally available savings accounts currently beat Citi's rate of 3.85% APY.

Let's take a look at how that adds up with an example of what happens if you hold $5,000 in savings for one year.