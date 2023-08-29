Big Lots Shares Soar After Reporting Smaller-Than-Expected Loss as Demand Improves

Key Takeaways Big Lots posted a lower-than-expected loss and decline in sales, and shares jumped.

The company saw "some sequential improvement" in demand even as its customers were under financial pressures.

CEO Bruce Thorn said that while the environment remains challenging, the discount retailer is now ready to "start playing offense."

Shares of Big Lots (BIG) skyrocketed over 26% on Tuesday after the discount furniture and home products retailer posted a lower-than-expected loss and decline in sales as customer demand improved.

Big Lots reported a fiscal 2023 second quarter loss of $3.24 per share, beating analysts’ estimates. While revenue fell 15.4% to $1.14 billion, it also exceeded forecasts. Comparable store sales dipped 14.6%. The company indicated a net decrease in store count, partially offset by new stores and relocations, was responsible for a sales decline of about 80 basis points (bps).

CEO Bruce Thorn noted that Big Lots is still facing “a very challenging environment, in which our core lower-income customer remains under significant pressure and has limited capacity for higher-ticket discretionary purchases.” He added, however, that the company “did see some sequential improvement in the quarter.” Thorn said Big Lots benefited from its strategy to “own bargains, communicate unmistakable value, increase store relevance, win with omnichannel and drive productivity."

He explained that while the consumer environment is likely to stay challenging and result in negative comparable store sales in the second half of the year, “we are now in a position to start playing offense.”

Despite Tuesday's gains, shares of Big Lots were still 46% lower for 2023.

