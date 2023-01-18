Largest Layoffs of 2023

Microsoft said on Wednesday that it will be laying off 10,000 employees; this is the second-largest number of job cuts announced thus far in 2023 and follows the approximately 154,386 total layoffs in Big Tech last year.

Key Takeaways The tech sector has already experienced a substantial number of job cuts in 2023, with Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, Coinbase, and Amdocs each reporting workforce reductions. In fact, three of the largest individual rounds of layoffs since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic having taken place in January.

Real estate firms Compass and Anywhere Real Estate have both announced layoffs, though the exact numbers haven't been provided.

Multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs has announced it plans to cut 3,200 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, making this one of the biggest rounds of layoffs it has implemented since the financial crisis of 2007–2008.

Big Tech Kicks off 2023 With Big Layoffs

Multiple Big Tech companies made headlines in late 2022 for laying off thousands of workers within a short time span. This was the consequence of these same businesses overhiring while the world was in the process of recovering from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the economy took a turn for the worst last year, tech companies prioritized keeping payrolls low amid fears that a potential recession was on the horizon.

November was a particularly brutal month for Silicon Valley workers, with Bloomberg reporting that the sector was on track to reach early pandemic levels of layoffs just over one week into the month. The total number of tech job cuts in Q4'22 ended up being 74,930—14,789 more than 2020's second-quarter peak.

Although the number of layoffs in Big Tech eased in December, 2023 already has the second-largest total number of job cuts in a single month since January 2022, with layoffs in January having reached 37,549—and the month isn't even over yet. In fact, three of the biggest rounds of tech layoffs since the onset of COVID-19 took place this January.

Below are the five U.S. tech companies that have made the largest job cuts in 2023:

On Jan. 4, Amazon announced it would lay off 18,000 workers, or 5% of its corporate staff. This is the largest round of layoffs announced since the pandemic started, and it was 8,000 higher than initially expected when the ecommerce giant confirmed back in November that it would be implementing job cuts.

On Jan. 18, Microsoft announced it would be cutting 10,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its workforce. Following Meta's 11,000 cut back in November, this is the third-largest round of layoffs since the onset of the pandemic. Microsoft also made multiple job cuts last year, with the technology corporation announcing it would lay off less than 1% of its staff on July 12 and also confirming another 1,000 jobs would be cut on Oct. 17, per CNBC and Axios, respectively.

Also on Jan. 4, Salesforce said it plans to cut 8,000 jobs, or 10% of its staff, in addition to reducing its office space.

On Jan. 10, Coinbase announced it plans to reduce its workforce by 20%, or 950 employees.

Multinational software company Amdocs decided to let go of 3% of its workforce, or 700 people, on Jan. 2, making it the first tech company in 2023 to implement mass job cuts.



Real Estate & Investment Banks off to a Rough Start Too

2022 wasn't just a tough year for tech workers, as real estate firms and investment banks also had their fair share of job cuts. And although there haven't been as many of these thus far in 2023, there are still a few worth mentioning: