Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Follows Hedge Fund Rush to AI, Cuts Consumer Plays

Ackman favors Alphabet for AI exposure, cuts Lowe's, Chipotle

By
Kevin George
Kevin George
Full Bio
Kevin George is a freelance crypto writer and editor for Investopedia. He holds a master's degree in finance and has extensive knowledge and experience in the area of trading, markets, and economics.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 15, 2023
Bill Ackman

Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square hedge fund has added to its stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) while cutting its stakes in Lowe's (LOWE) and Chipotle (CMG).

Key Takeaways

  • Pershing Square's latest 13F filing showed an increased stake in Alphabet.
  • Stakes were trimmed in consumer-facing brands such as Chipotle.
  • The hedge fund manager also has a big bet on a U.S. Treasury short.

In its latest 13F filing, Ackman's company showed a similar strategy to that of fellow billionaire hedge funder Dan Loeb, cutting defensive inflation plays for AI bets. Ackman's fund added around 1.3 million Alphabet shares, increasing its stake to $1.1 billion. The company cut its stake in Lowe's by 25%, or around $1.6 billion, while also reducing its holdings in Chipotle and Restaurant Brands International (QSR).

The two investors are seeing the latest decline in inflation expectations as the right time to trim defensive inflation plays. Still, Ackman's three largest positions are in consumer-driven stocks with the investor less vocal about AI than Loeb.

Ackman still sees a world of "persistent inflation" at around 3%, rather than the Federal Reserve's 2% target. He noted he is therefore "short in size" in the U.S. 30-Year Treasury market.

"The best hedges are the ones you would invest in anyway even if you didn’t need the hedge," he tweeted on Aug. 2. "This fits that bill, and also I think we need the hedge."

Ackman's bet faced sharp criticism from economist David Rosenberg.

"If the San Fran Fed's research report on CPI rents is anywhere near the ballpark, headline inflation in a year will melt to 0.5% and to 1.4% for the core," Rosenberg tweeted. "Bill Ackman is destined to be as offside on Treasuries as he was on Herbalife!"

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. SEC. "Pershing Square 13F Filing 14 August, 2023."

  2. X. "@BillAckman, Aug. 2, 2023, 9:06 p.m."

  3. X. "David Rosenberg Status."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description