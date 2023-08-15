Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Follows Hedge Fund Rush to AI, Cuts Consumer Plays

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square hedge fund has added to its stake in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) while cutting its stakes in Lowe's (LOWE) and Chipotle (CMG).



In its latest 13F filing, Ackman's company showed a similar strategy to that of fellow billionaire hedge funder Dan Loeb, cutting defensive inflation plays for AI bets. Ackman's fund added around 1.3 million Alphabet shares, increasing its stake to $1.1 billion. The company cut its stake in Lowe's by 25%, or around $1.6 billion, while also reducing its holdings in Chipotle and Restaurant Brands International (QSR).

The two investors are seeing the latest decline in inflation expectations as the right time to trim defensive inflation plays. Still, Ackman's three largest positions are in consumer-driven stocks with the investor less vocal about AI than Loeb.

Ackman still sees a world of "persistent inflation" at around 3%, rather than the Federal Reserve's 2% target. He noted he is therefore "short in size" in the U.S. 30-Year Treasury market.

"The best hedges are the ones you would invest in anyway even if you didn’t need the hedge," he tweeted on Aug. 2. "This fits that bill, and also I think we need the hedge."

Ackman's bet faced sharp criticism from economist David Rosenberg.

"If the San Fran Fed's research report on CPI rents is anywhere near the ballpark, headline inflation in a year will melt to 0.5% and to 1.4% for the core," Rosenberg tweeted. "Bill Ackman is destined to be as offside on Treasuries as he was on Herbalife!"