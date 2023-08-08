Billionaire Charlie Ergen to Merge Dish and EchoStar

In a challenge to AT&T and Verizon, billionaire Charlie Ergen's Dish (DISH) and EchoStar (SATS) plan to merge to create a wireless network giant in an all-stock deal.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Billionaire Charlie Ergen is creating a wireless network giant by merging his companies, Dish and EchoStar.

Post-merger, Dish shareholders will receive 69% of the common stock of the combined company and EchoStar shareholders will own about 31%.

Dish posted a 62% fall in net income in its second quarter results to $200 million as the company reported lower subscriber numbers.

EchoStar's net income fell 13% to $9.08 million, partly due to impairments of some equity investments and partly because of higher income tax expenses.

Once a single entity, Dish Networks had spun away from EchoStar’s equipment and satellite communication business in 2008. Through their unification, Ergen expects the combined company to have revenue and cost synergies as well as increased communication and content distribution capabilities.

Stockholders will receive 2.85 ordinary Dish shares for each EchoStar share they own. Once the merger is completed, current Dish shareholders will own about 69% of the common stock of the combined company and existing EchoStar shareholders will own roughly 31%. As of Tuesday morning, EchoStar's market value was roughly $2 billion and Dish's market value was more than $4 billion.

Dish and EchoStar's Second Quarter Results

Both companies also reported their second quarter results on Tuesday, posting drops in revenue and net income.



Dish Network's net income fell by a whopping 62% year-over-year in the second quarter to $200 million. Its revenue also fell about 7%, to $3.91 billion from $4.21 billion in 2022. The decrease in 294,000 net Pay-TV subscribers and 188,000 retail wireless net subscribers appears to have contributed to the fall in profit. Other than subscriber losses, the company is also struggling with a heavy debt load.

Meanwhile, EchoStar reported a 13% decline in net income to $9.09 million, owing to impairments of some equity investments and higher income tax expense. Its total revenue fell to $453 million, a 9.2% decline, owing to fewer broadband customers.

However, the recent launch of its Jupiter 3 communications satellite is expected to benefit EchoStar. Compared to Dish's debt burden, EchoStar's cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on its balance sheet was $1.9 billion at the end of June 2023, up from $1.7 billion in March.

Dish shares were up about 4.5% in early trading on Tuesday and EchoStar's shares fell more than 3.8% as the companies announced their financial results and merger details.

