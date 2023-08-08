Billionaire Charlie Ergen to Merge Dish and EchoStar

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala
Full Bio
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 08, 2023
A Dish Network authorized dealer in San Pablo, California, US, on Monday, July 31, 2023.

David Paul Morris / Bloomberg / Getty Images

In a challenge to AT&T and Verizon, billionaire Charlie Ergen's Dish (DISH) and EchoStar (SATS) plan to merge to create a wireless network giant in an all-stock deal.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Billionaire Charlie Ergen is creating a wireless network giant by merging his companies, Dish and EchoStar.
  • Post-merger, Dish shareholders will receive 69% of the common stock of the combined company and EchoStar shareholders will own about 31%.
  • Dish posted a 62% fall in net income in its second quarter results to $200 million as the company reported lower subscriber numbers.
  • EchoStar's net income fell 13% to $9.08 million, partly due to impairments of some equity investments and partly because of higher income tax expenses.

Once a single entity, Dish Networks had spun away from EchoStar’s equipment and satellite communication business in 2008. Through their unification, Ergen expects the combined company to have revenue and cost synergies as well as increased communication and content distribution capabilities.

Stockholders will receive 2.85 ordinary Dish shares for each EchoStar share they own. Once the merger is completed, current Dish shareholders will own about 69% of the common stock of the combined company and existing EchoStar shareholders will own roughly 31%. As of Tuesday morning, EchoStar's market value was roughly $2 billion and Dish's market value was more than $4 billion.

Dish and EchoStar's Second Quarter Results

Both companies also reported their second quarter results on Tuesday, posting drops in revenue and net income.

Dish Network's net income fell by a whopping 62% year-over-year in the second quarter to $200 million. Its revenue also fell about 7%, to $3.91 billion from $4.21 billion in 2022. The decrease in 294,000 net Pay-TV subscribers and 188,000 retail wireless net subscribers appears to have contributed to the fall in profit. Other than subscriber losses, the company is also struggling with a heavy debt load.

Meanwhile, EchoStar reported a 13% decline in net income to $9.09 million, owing to impairments of some equity investments and higher income tax expense. Its total revenue fell to $453 million, a 9.2% decline, owing to fewer broadband customers.

However, the recent launch of its Jupiter 3 communications satellite is expected to benefit EchoStar. Compared to Dish's debt burden, EchoStar's cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on its balance sheet was $1.9 billion at the end of June 2023, up from $1.7 billion in March.

Dish shares were up about 4.5% in early trading on Tuesday and EchoStar's shares fell more than 3.8% as the companies announced their financial results and merger details.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Barron's. "Dish, EchoStar to Merge. It’s a Challenge to AT&T and Verizon."

  2. Dish. "DISH Network Corporation and EchoStar Corporation to Combine."

  3. Dish. "DISH Network Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results."

  4. EchoStar. "EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description