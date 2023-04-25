Binance.US Backs Out of $1.3 Billion Voyager Deal

By
Taylor Tompkins
Taylor Tompkins
Full Bio

Taylor Tompkins has worked for more than a decade as a journalist covering business, finance, and the economy. She has logged thousands of hours interviewing experts, analyzing data, and writing articles to help readers understand economic forces. She is the Economics Editor for news at Investopedia.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published April 25, 2023
n this photo illustration, the Binance app is seen on a phone on November 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.

Binance.US has pulled out of a $1.3 billion agreement to purchase the bankrupt crypto lender Voyager.

The deal was announced at the end of last year and was precipitated by Voyager's bankruptcy, which was filed in July. The exchange blamed the "hostile and uncertain regulatory climate in the United States" for creating an unstable environment where the deal could not move forward.

In mid-March, the Department of Justice appealed Voyager's bankruptcy plan. The government said the bankruptcy protections and subsequent sale of the company's assets to Binance would give approval to illegal transactions and unregistered securities.

At the end of March, a judge temporarily paused the deal to allow federal officials time to challenge the transaction. Voyager's lawyers warned that Binance might cancel the deal because of the delay.

For its part, Voyager said it would move forward with the Chapter 11 process by directly distributing cash and crypto to its customers. The company will have more information on that process for customers in the coming days. Binance will be required to destroy any information about Voyager customers, the bankrupt lender said.

Voyager was one of the many victims of the "crypto winter," and went bankrupt last summer after the crash left it unable to honor withdrawals from its users. The sale process had been difficult from the start when FTX won the bid for the company and subsequently collapsed.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Voyager. "Voyager Announces Agreement for Binance.US to Acquire Its Assets."

  2. Twitter. "@BinanceUS Tweet April 25."

  3. Reuters. "Judge halts Voyager Digital's $1.3 bln sale to Binance.US."

  4. Twitter. "@investvoyager Tweet April 25."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description