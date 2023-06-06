Binance Users Withdraw Almost $800 Million After SEC Lawsuit

Rival exchange Coinbase also saw users pull $57 million after a separate SEC complaint

By
Kevin George
Full Bio
Kevin George is a freelance crypto writer and editor for Investopedia. He holds a master's degree in finance and has extensive knowledge and experience in the area of trading, markets, and economics.
Published June 06, 2023
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Antonio Masiello / Contributor / Getty Images

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its U.S. affiliate were hit with more than $790 million in withdrawals in the 24 hours after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against them.

Key Takeaways

  • Binance and Binance.US saw outflows of $778.6 million and $13 million respectively.
  • A separate lawsuit against Coinbase was filed Tuesday morning and users pulled about $57 million from the exchange.
  • Investors were spooked after both firms were targeted in separate SEC lawsuits.
  • Binance’s BNB token lost over 12% on the news, with COIN down about 14%.

Reuters first reported on data from Nansen which showed Binance suffered $778.6 million in just a 24-hour period, while Binance.US lost $13 million. Binance’s native BNB token was down over 12% since the lawsuit was announced, while its BUSD stablecoin lost another 1% of its market cap. The dollar-pegged token had seen its market value slump from $18 billion to $5 billion following a previous SEC action.

Coinbase (COIN) found itself to be a target of a separate legal proceeding by the SEC Tuesday morning, and that rival exchange has since lost $57.7 million. The company’s shares lost 16% on Monday.

The SEC filed a lawsuit against Binance, its U.S. affiliate, and founder Changpeng Zhao Monday for violating U.S. securities laws. The lawsuit was a sweeping criticism of the company’s activities, including misleading investors, wash trading, and earning $11.6 billion in trading fees from unregistered operations.

Binance was also accused of an unregistered sale offering of its BNB and BUSD tokens and an unregistered staking service. Similar charges were brought against Coinbase, accusing the firm of "depriving investors" of adequate protections.

The lawsuits are another blow to the cryptocurrency industry and the latest in a series of crackdowns against exchanges by the SEC.

The Bittrex exchange recently announced the closure of its U.S. business and later filed for Chapter 11 protection, citing "regulatory uncertainty" as the key reason. The Kraken exchange was forced to shut down its staking service and pay $30 million to the SEC in another settlement.

