Biogen Buys Reata Pharmaceuticals, Expanding Its Lineup of Rare Disease Drugs

Key Takeaways Biogen said it was buying Reata Pharmaceuticals for $7.3 billion, expanding its rare disease treatment portfolio.

Biogen will pay $172.50 per share for Reata, a 59% premium to Thursday's closing price.

Reata got FDA approval this year for the only U.S. treatment for Friedreich's ataxia.

Shares of Biogen (BIIB) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) advanced after Biogen announced it was buying the therapeutics maker for $7.3 billion, including debt, to expand its portfolio of rare disease treatments.

The deal values Reata at $172.50 per share, a 59% premium to Thursday’s closing price.

Reata received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval earlier this year for its drug, Skyclarys. It’s the first U.S. treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare genetic disorder that damages the nervous system, including the spinal cord and parts of the brain. Biogen explained that the life-shortening illness affects about 5,000 patients in the U.S.

Biogen CEO Christopher Viehbacher called the acquisition of Reata “a unique opportunity for Biogen to bolster our near-term growth trajectory.”

Reata CEO Warren Huff said Biogen’s expertise and commercial footprint “make it the optimal choice to help Skyclarys realize its full potential.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals jumped 54% on Friday to their highest level since November 2020 following the news. Biogen shares gained 0.9% but remained down for the year.

