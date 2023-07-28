Biogen Buys Reata Pharmaceuticals, Expanding Its Lineup of Rare Disease Drugs

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 28, 2023
Biogen

Biogen

Key Takeaways

  • Biogen said it was buying Reata Pharmaceuticals for $7.3 billion, expanding its rare disease treatment portfolio.
  • Biogen will pay $172.50 per share for Reata, a 59% premium to Thursday's closing price.
  • Reata got FDA approval this year for the only U.S. treatment for Friedreich's ataxia.

Shares of Biogen (BIIB) and Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) advanced after Biogen announced it was buying the therapeutics maker for $7.3 billion, including debt, to expand its portfolio of rare disease treatments. 

The deal values Reata at $172.50 per share, a 59% premium to Thursday’s closing price.

Reata received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval earlier this year for its drug, Skyclarys. It’s the first U.S. treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare genetic disorder that damages the nervous system, including the spinal cord and parts of the brain. Biogen explained that the life-shortening illness affects about 5,000 patients in the U.S.

Biogen CEO Christopher Viehbacher called the acquisition of Reata “a unique opportunity for Biogen to bolster our near-term growth trajectory.”

Reata CEO Warren Huff said Biogen’s expertise and commercial footprint “make it the optimal choice to help Skyclarys realize its full potential.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals jumped 54% on Friday to their highest level since November 2020 following the news. Biogen shares gained 0.9% but remained down for the year. 

BIIB, RETA

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Biogen. "Biogen to Acquire Reata Pharmaceuticals."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description