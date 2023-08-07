BioNTech Revenue Plunges on Falling Demand for COVID-19 Vaccines

Key Takeaways BioNTech reported a quarterly loss and plummeting revenue as COVID-19 vaccine demand waned.

The biotech firm's results were also impacted by write-offs by vaccine partner Pfizer.

BioNTech reduced its guidance for 2023 R&D spending.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of BioNTech (BNTX) sank by more than 7% in trading on Monday after reporting demand for its COVID-19 vaccines waned.

BioNTech posted a fiscal 2023 second quarter loss of 0.79 euros ($0.87) per share after earning 6.45 euros ($7.10) per share in 2022. Still, that was better than forecasts. However, revenue tumbled 94.8% to 167.7 million euros ($184.5 million), short of estimates. The company noted that write-offs by vaccine partner Pfizer (PFE) reduced its gross profit share, and that also negatively influenced its revenue.

BioNTech predicted that COVID-19 vaccine revenue for the full year will be about 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion), down from 17.2 billion euros ($18.9 billion) last year, although it is planning an updated shot for the fall-winter season, pending regulatory approval.

CFO Jens Holstein said that the COVID-19 vaccine market “remains highly dynamic and difficult to fully predict.” He explained that with “some uncertainty on the revenue line,“ the company is “carefully watching our spending” by revising its cost base.

Holstein said BioNTech’s goal is to become “a multi-product company by investing in our own clinical programs and by complimenting them with additional compounds from our partners.” Even so, the company reduced its 2023 research and development budget to a range of 2 billion to 2.2 billion euros ($2.2 billion to $2.4 billion) from its previous outlook of 2.4 billion to 2.6 billion euros ($2.6 billion to $2.9 billion).

Co-founder and CEO Dr. Ugur Sahin added that BioNTech is progressing its oncology pipeline while simultaneously enhancing its infectious disease pipeline.

ADRs of BioNTech fell to their lowest level since March 2021 following the news.

