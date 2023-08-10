Biotech Company Amyris Files for Bankruptcy

Synthetic biotechnology company Amyris (AMRS) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it restructures. Shares cratered following the news, dropping more than 70% in early trading on Thursday.

While Amyris plans to continue operating its consumer brands, it will do so through retail partners and e-commerce platforms after it sells them off. Amyris secured a $190 million commitment for an entity affiliated with its existing lender, Foris Ventures, to support day-to-day operations.

In its Chapter 11 filing, the company estimated assets between $500 million to $1 billion, and liabilities from $1 billion to $10 billion.

Last month, the company had engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to execute a transformation plan to improve Amyris's financial standing as its losses grew. Amyris reported a net loss of $193.3 million in the first quarter, an 80% widening from a net loss of $107.3 million in the same period last year.

Under its Fit-to-Win initiatives, Amyris planned cost-reduction target was $250 million, through simplifying the business portfolio and reducing the workforce.

In February this year, fragrance and beauty company Givaudan acquired a major cosmetic ingredients portfolio from Amyris. The purchase would have represented about $30 million of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2022 on a pro forma basis.