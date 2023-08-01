Birkenstock Plans September IPO At $8 Billion Valuation On Barbie Success

Published August 01, 2023
Birkenstock, known for its high-fashion array of sandals, got a boost in popularity tied to its appearance in the new "Barbie" movie. And now the footwear company is reportedly set to go public in September via an initial public offering (IPO) potentially valuing the company at more than $8 billion.

Key Takeaways

  • Birkenstock is considering going public in September via an IPO, potentially valuing it at more than $8 billion.
  • It could be the most lucrative public offering this year amid a struggling IPO market.
  • Birkenstock's sales and name recognition have been boosted in recent weeks by the "Barbie" premiere, which features a scene with Margot Robbie wearing a pink pair of Birkenstock sandals worth $160 a pair.

L. Catterton, a Greenwich, CT-based private equity (PE) firm and Birkenstock's owner is set to launch an IPO of the footwear company in September, Bloomberg reported. Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are helping to facilitate the IPO, which is expected to be one of the most lucrative this year.

As of yet, no details have been given regarding the exact date and size of the IPO.

The market for IPOs has struggled since early last year as rising interest rates, economic uncertainty, and a bear market in stocks led to a dearth of new offerings. There have been just over 150 IPOs since the start of last year, compared to a record 416 in 2021, while proceeds have totaled just under $19 billion compared to $155.8 billion raised in record-setting 2021, according to Ernst & Young.

In 2016, U.S. private equity firm Catterton, French fashion house and Louis Vuitton owner LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY), and Groupe Arnault, which is owned by French fashion mogul Bernard Arnault, created L. Catterton in an effort to drive global growth in fashion sales. L. Catterton maintains a special relationship with LVMH, a major backer.

Birkenstock, founded in Germany more than 250 years ago, entered the U.S. market in 1966 and has become an iconic high-fashion brand since. The company has launched collaborations with luxury fashion houses, including Dior, Valentino, and Givenchy.

The company's sales and name recognition have been boosted in recent weeks by the premiere of "Barbie", which features a scene in which leading actress Margot Robbie wears a pair of pink Birkenstock sandals valued at around $160.

Birkenstock revenues rose nearly 30% last year to 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), translating to adjusted earnings of 394 million euros ($432 million). In 2021, the company broke ground on a new factory north of Berlin, now in the final stages of construction.

