Bitcoin Lightning Network Capacity Surges By 25% in Just 4 Months

By
Rahul Nambiampurath
India Rahul
Full Bio
Rahul Nambiampurath has been writing and reporting about cryptocurrency since 2017. As a fan of decentralized tech, he was fascinated by the Bitcoin whitepaper.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published October 04, 2022

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has been relatively steady this week, hovering around $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency is expected to bounce back in the fourth quarter, but that is not a guarantee. Despite the uncertainties, some positive developments have been made regarding Lightning Network expansion and development. The Lightning Network is Bitcoin’s main scaling solution, designed to make transactions cheaper and faster.

Key Takeaways

  • Bitcoin has been trading under $20,000, staying in the same range as in the weeks before.
  • There have been positive developments related to Lightning Network, with Bitcoin’s lightning capacity reaching 5,000 BTC ($100 million).
  • Several major firms have shown interest in Lightning Network, including MicroStrategy, which is looking for a full-time engineer.

Lightning Network Storms Forward

Bitcoin’s Layer-2 Lightning Network solution has been the talk of the crypto town this week, with its capacity hitting 5,000 BTC ($100 million). This is only less than four months after the capacity hit 4,000 BTC.

Lighting Network is a scaling solution that allows transactions on the Bitcoin network to be faster and cheaper. With a larger Lightning Network capacity, more Bitcoin can be transacted at faster speeds and at larger volumes. It allows users to send Bitcoin (or satoshis, the smallest amount of a Bitcoin) to send or receive money faster and with lower fees. When the network has more capacity, it increases liquidity. The result is faster transaction speeds and potentially higher transaction volumes for users. 

The company behind Lightning Network, Lightning Labs also recently released a test version of new software that would allow to create and work with assets on Bitcoin. The software, called Taro, would allow stablecoins to be hosted on the network. With Lightning Network integration, it would allow them to be transferred across the scaling solutions for quick and cheap transactions.

Institutions Eye Lightning Network

Lightning Network's successes have seen some major firms want to join in. MicroStrategy is looking for a full-time Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer to build a SaaS platform, which sets off discussions in the market about institutions hopping on board.

Meanwhile, Lightning Network digital payment provider Strike has raised $80 million in a funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors. The funding indicates that businesses and institutions want a strong, novel funding experience as well.

The Bottom Line

The Lightning Network’s successful 2022 is a good sign for the Bitcoin network. It could greatly help with the cryptocurrency’s adoption, which has been occasionally criticized for its inability to match existing payment solutions at scale. The Lightning Network developments may not have an immediate impact on Bitcoin’s price, but it does bode well for the long-term future of the asset. Faster, cheaper transactions lead to greater adoption, which, in turn, increases asset value.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. look into bitcoin. "Bitcoin Lightning Capacity"

  2. GitHub. "Taro"

  3. Lightning Labs. "Hello Taro: Building the (Tap)Root of the World's Financial Network with Bitcoin"

  4. SmartRecruiters. "MicroStrategy Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer"

  5. Business Wire. "Bitcoin Lightning Network Leader Strike Raises $80 Million Funding Round To Revolutionize Payments for Merchants and Consumers Globally"

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description