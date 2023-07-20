Private investment giant Blackstone Inc. (BX) said today it surpassed $1 trillion in assets under management in the second quarter, the first alternative manager ever to eclipse that threshold.

However, the symbolic peak didn't stop investors from pushing the company's stock down as much as 3% in early trading Thursday after the firm reported an expected 38% decline in its key second-quarter profit metric.

Blackstone said its distributable earnings—profit available to shareholders—fell to $1.2 billion, or $0.93 per share, from $2 billion in the same period a year ago. The per-share results exceeded the consensus projection of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv and FactSet by a penny.

The profit slide reflected a drop in asset sales, primarily in the firm's real estate and credit businesses. Net earnings from asset sales plunged to $388.4 million from $2.2 billion the same quarter last year.

Higher interest rates and uncertain economic conditions have contributed to a weak mergers-and-acquisitions climate. That hampered deals, particularly in a challenged commercial real estate market.

As such, realized segment performance revenue dropped 94% in real estate and 46% in credit and insurance. Those businesses account for about half of the firm's assets.

Conversely, the firm's private equity business saw a 20% revenue increase. In addition, revenue multiplied tenfold in its smallest segment, hedge-fund solutions, accounting for 8% of its assets.

Reaching a Milestone

Five years ago, when the firm managed $439 billion in assets, it set a goal of one-day reaching $1 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

But even as it reached that level, the portion of assets on which it receives recurring fees fell slightly to $731 billion from the first quarter, even though that amount increased 7% from the same period a year ago.

Jonathan Gray, the firm's president, said markets for alternative assets should "normalize" and transaction activity should increase as interest rates peak amid falling inflation.

"It's possible with the economy slowing you could have another pullback in markets," Gray told the Financial Times, "but we have made it through the inflation shock and most of the way through the interest rate shock."

The firm's shares, up 44% year-to-date amid rising expectations for a halt in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, rebounded as today's trading session progressed. They traded 0.3% higher at one point but closed down 0.7%.

