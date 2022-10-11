BNY Mellon Will Hold Bitcoin and Ether On Behalf of Customers

By
Katie Clinebell
Katie
Full Bio
Digital marketing specialist and writer, Katie Clinebell has more than 7 years of experience researching, writing, and strategizing content around cryptocurrency, fintech, blockchain, and the pharmaceutical industry. She has contributed to award-winning and nationally-recognized PR campaigns. She currently owns her own crypto-specific digital marketing agency working.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published October 11, 2022

After winning the approval of New York's financial regulator earlier this fall, the Bank of New York Mellon is all set to hold its customers' bitcoin and ether starting this week. The nation’s oldest bank has added cryptocurrencies to its custody services.

Key Takeaways

  • BNY Mellon will begin to hold select customers' bitcoin and ether this week.
  • America's oldest bank will offer crypto services to a variety of clients.
  • The move marks a trend of traditional financial institutions entering the crypto market.

BNY Mellon Will Store the Keys

The bank will store the keys required to access and transfer those assets, and provide the same bookkeeping services on those digital currencies that it offers to fund managers for their portfolios of stocks, bonds, commodities, and other assets.

BNY Mellon will use the software it developed with Firebloacks to store digital assets. Additionally, Chainalysis’s software will help the bank analyze and track the path the assets take before they arrive at the bank.

Traditional Banking Enters the Crypto World

BNY Mellon's latest move follows a survey conducted this year in which it found that 41% of institutional investors polled in August and September were holding cryptocurrencies. Additionally, 15% said they likely would hold cryptocurrencies in the next two to five years.

"Touching more than 20% of the world's investable assets, BNY Mellon has the scale to reimagine financial markets through blockchain technology and digital assets," said Robin Vince, Chief Executive Officer and President at BNY Mellon. "We are excited to help drive the financial industry forward as we begin the next chapter in our innovation journey."   

The Bottom Line

The move of traditional institutions to offer their clients services related to crypto assets will help crypto holders access tested security and service avenues they previously couldn't get. Crypto markets continue to struggle following their crash earlier this year, but moves like these might help them in the long run.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. CISION: ''BNY Mellon Launches New Digital Asset Custody Platform''

  2. BNY Mellon. ''Migration to Digital Assets.''

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description