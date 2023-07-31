Bond Funds Dominate First-Half 2023 Global Investment Flows

The world's highest bond yields in almost two decades attracted waves of capital into fixed-income investment funds in the first half of 2023. However, global investors fled virtually all other asset classes as inflation-fighting central banks kept raising the interest rates responsible for those higher yields.

Key Takeaways Bond funds and ETFs worldwide had $236 billion in net inflows in the first half of the year.

Other asset classes suffered net outflows, despite rising equity prices.

Investment flows gravitated toward sustainable, passive funds and ETFs

Net inflows into the world's bond mutual and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) totaled $236 billion in the year's first half, according to data compiled by Morningstar. Bond funds in the U.S. accounted for almost two-thirds of that amount.

Because bond prices fall when yields increase, rising interest rates tend to hamper the performance of bond funds. Indeed, global equities easily outperformed bonds in the first half of the year. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index gained just 1.43% in the first half of the year, compared with a 17% surge for the S&P 500 Index and a 14% gain for the MSCI All-Country World Index.

Bond investors appeared eager to lock in the higher repeating income stream that interest rate hikes have provided. In the U.S., the 10-year Treasury yield has soared, topping 4% in late 2022 for the first time since just prior to the 2008-09 global financial crisis. They have since remained in that vicinity.

Net Redemptions in Other Asset Classes

Rising interest rates, though, have raised the specter of recession while generating some turmoil in the banking system. Those jitters caused investors to pull a net $83 billion out of global equity funds in the first half.

Investors also redeemed a net $64 billion from allocation funds with mixed equity/bond exposures. They pulled $30 billion from funds devoted to alternative asset classes and $6 billion from commodity funds.

Investors continued steering toward inexpensive ETFs, as they continued a monthly streak of net inflows that now has lasted almost a decade. Open-end mutual and index funds, however, ended the first half with net outflows in 16 of the last 18 months.

ETFs historically have represented passive investment strategies reflecting the performance of a tracking index, such as the S&P 500.

However, actively managed ETFs seeking to outperform a tracking index have gained more traction, with assets rising at a 14% organic rate in the first half, compared with 3% for passive ETFs.

Flows Gravitate Toward Sustainable, Passive Funds

Funds focused on companies or investments geared toward sustainability had $51 billion of net inflows in the first half, boosting their assets to $2.8 trillion, or 7% of all global long-term investment assets.

By comparison, non-sustainable or unclassified funds had $2.4 billion in net inflows.

The Vanguard 500 Index Fund topped all funds and ETFs with $18 billion in net inflows in the first half. Vanguard accounted for four of the world's top five funds and and ETFs in terms of net inflows during the period.

Passively managed investment products comprised seven of the top 10 funds and ETFs in terms of net inflows during the period. JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund, with $13 billion in net inflows, ranked highest among active funds.

