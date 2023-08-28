Boston Scientific Reports Positive Results from Atrial Fibrillation Device

Key Takeaways Boston Scientific said it achieved positive results in a study of its atrial fibrillation device.

The Farapulse uses electric fields, rather than traditional heat and cold, to treat patients.

The news sent shares to their highest level in more than a month.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the medical device maker reported positive results from a clinical trial for its system to treat patients with atrial fibrillation (AF).

The Farapulse Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) uses electric fields to remove heart tissue causing irregular heartbeats, rather than the more traditional thermal method. The study involved 607 patients with paroxysmal AF who had previously been unsuccessfully treated with at least one anti-arrhythmic drug.

Data showed the Farapulse performed as well as standard-of-care therapies, meeting the primary efficacy and safety endpoints, the company said.

Kenneth Stein, senior vice president and global chief medical officer at Boston Scientific, said the results “underscore the superior procedural efficiency of this novel technology.” The performance of Farapulse is “an encouraging sign of the potential utilization of the device in the U.S.," he said.

Stein noted further studies are planned.

Boston Scientific shares rose to their highest level since July on the news.

