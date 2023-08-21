Broadcom's $69 Billion Acquisition of VMware Approved by UK Regulators

Updated August 21, 2023
U.K. regulators gave the green light for Broadcom's (AVGO) $69 billion purchase of VMware (VMW) on Monday, sending shares of both companies higher in early trading.

Key Takeaways

  • The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Monday cleared Broadcom's $69 billion acquisition of VMware.
  • The deal, first announced in May of last year and initially valued at $61 billion, cleared one of its biggest regulatory hurdles this week.
  • The merger could help speed up Broadcom's adoption of cloud computing technologies, while giving VMware the resources to fund R&D projects.

The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Monday cleared Broadcom's $69 billion acquisition of Palo Alto, CA-based cloud computing company VMware, concluding a two-phase investigation that began in March. An independent panel of regulators ruled that the merger would not stifle competition in the supply of server hardware components in the U.K.

The deal, first announced in May of last year and initially valued at $61 billion, cleared one of its biggest regulatory hurdles this week. Regulators in the European Union (EU), Australia, Canada, Brazil, Israel, South Africa, and Taiwan have already cleared the deal, while U.S. regulators could soon follow suit as an FTC-mandated pre-merger waiting period has expired.

A merger with VMware would enable Broadcom, one of the world's biggest semiconductor companies by revenue, to accelerate its adoption of cloud technologies, while giving the former the financial resources and capabilities to fund its research and development (R&D) ambitions. Broadcom's roughly $350 billion market cap is five times that of VMware's $70 billion capitalization.

Broadcom shares rose more than 2% in early trading Monday, while those of VMware leaped over 4%. Shares of the former are up close to 50% year-to-date, while those of the latter have gained 26% over the same period.

Broadcom (AVGO) and VMware (VMW) YTD Return

YCharts
