Broadcom's Guidance Falls Short on Phone Chip Sales, Less-Than-Expected AI Boost

Key Takeaways Broadcom's current quarter outlook was short of expectations on slowing smartphone chip demand and a smaller-than-anticipated AI boost.

Third quarter profit and sales were above analysts' estimates.

Shares fell from their all-time high set yesterday, although they remained positive for the year.

Broadcom’s (AVGO) current quarter guidance missed estimates as demand for its chips for smartphones slowed, and the expected strong gains from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom appeared to fall short. Shares dropped about 5% in intraday trading.

The company predicted fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter sales of approximately $9.27 billion, up 4% from 2022 and slightly below analysts’ forecasts. It had been anticipated that Broadcom revenue would soar after AI chip powerhouse NVIDIA (NVDA) posted a blowout quarterly report.

Broadcom’s earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 came in at $10.54, and revenue increased 4.9% to $8.88 billion. Both were better than predictions.

Sales for the semiconductor solutions segment rose 4.8% to $6.94 billion, and infrastructure software segment revenue added 5.2% to $1.94 billion.

Broadcom shares closed at an all-time high yesterday, and even with today’s losses they remain solidly in the green for 2023.

