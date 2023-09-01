Broadcom's Guidance Falls Short on Phone Chip Sales, Less-Than-Expected AI Boost

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published September 01, 2023
Broadcom company logo

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Broadcom's current quarter outlook was short of expectations on slowing smartphone chip demand and a smaller-than-anticipated AI boost.
  • Third quarter profit and sales were above analysts' estimates.
  • Shares fell from their all-time high set yesterday, although they remained positive for the year.

Broadcom’s (AVGO) current quarter guidance missed estimates as demand for its chips for smartphones slowed, and the expected strong gains from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom appeared to fall short. Shares dropped about 5% in intraday trading. 

The company predicted fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter sales of approximately $9.27 billion, up 4% from 2022 and slightly below analysts’ forecasts. It had been anticipated that Broadcom revenue would soar after AI chip powerhouse NVIDIA (NVDA) posted a blowout quarterly report. 

Broadcom’s earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 came in at $10.54, and revenue increased 4.9% to $8.88 billion. Both were better than predictions. 

Sales for the semiconductor solutions segment rose 4.8% to $6.94 billion, and infrastructure software segment revenue added 5.2% to $1.94 billion.

Broadcom shares closed at an all-time high yesterday, and even with today’s losses they remain solidly in the green for 2023.

AVGO
YCharts.
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. Broadcom. "Broadcom Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description