Broadcom-VMWare Merger Gets European Regulatory Approval

Key Takeaways European regulators approved Broadcom's $61 billion acquisition of VMWare.

Shares of Broadcom hit an all-time high on Wednesday following the news.

U.S. and U.K. regulators have yet to agree on allowing the deal to go through.

Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) hit an all-time high, and those of VMWare (VMW) advanced as well after European regulators gave tentative approval to Broadcom’s $61 billion purchase of the software maker.

After an “in-depth investigation,” the European Commission (EC) ruled that the deal would not limit competition for the most part, although Broadcom will be required to make certain concessions regarding Fiber Channel Host-Bus Adapters, or FC HBAs, that will protect Marvell Technology (MRVL) and other potential rivals.

Margrethe Vestager, the EC’s executive vice president in charge of competition policy, explained that the commitments offered by Broadcom will allow Marvell “to continue competing on equal footing and ensure a similar protection for any future entrants.”

Broadcom indicated that officials recognized the acquisition of VMWare would enable customers “to accelerate growth and momentum in the multi-cloud ecosystem,” expand choice, and create more potential for increased innovation and competition.

The company added that along with the EC, the merger has received legal clearance in Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Africa, and Taiwan, and foreign investment control clearance in all necessary jurisdictions.

However, it has yet to get approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or British regulators.