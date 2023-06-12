In a world of competing asset classes, certificates of deposit (CD) for the first time in almost two decades offer yields worthy of investors' attention. Brokered CDs—those you can purchase from a brokerage instead of a bank—offer higher yields and flexibility in exchange for some risks that traditional CDs don't have.

Key Takeaways Brokered CDs can be purchased at a brokerage, as opposed to a traditional CD that you can invest in via a bank or a credit union.

Brokered CDs may currently offer slightly better rates than traditional CDs and can be traded in a secondary market but their value is linked to interest rates.

Brokered CDs typically don't have early-withdrawal penalties like traditional CDs but may need a minimum investment.

A brokered CD with a "call" option can be redeemed by the issuing broker prior to maturity.

Brokered CDs vs. Traditional CDs

Annual CD yields have risen as high as 5.65% as of June 12, depending on maturity length. That's a far cry from rates of 0-0.50% just two years ago and is the highest since before the 2008-09 global financial crisis. Traditional CDs at banks and credit unions are yielding an average of less than 2.00% in June. But several major financial institutions are now offering brokered CDs yielding 5.25-5.50%.

Traditionally, banks and credit unions have offered CDs with fixed interest rates for specific terms: typically 3-month, 6-month, 9-month, 1-year, or 5-year periods. Regardless of how interest rates change in those periods, the CD guarantees payment of the fixed rate on an annual basis plus return of principal. Investors must pay a fee to the financial institution, however, if they withdraw funds prior to the end of the CD term. Those early-withdrawal penalties can vary widely.

Important Investors can trade brokered CDs, similar to bonds, on a secondary market after their initial issuance. The value of a brokered CD, therefore, can fluctuate between its issuance date and its maturity date.

As with a traditional CD, investors receive the face value of the CD and all interest earned when it matures.

While traditional CDs are insured up to $250,000 by the Federal Insurance Deposit Corp. (FDIC), brokered CDs may get that protection indirectly if they're issued by an FDIC-member bank. So read the fine print before you invest.

You can purchase brokered CDs from multiple banks in your brokerage account and that might help you expand the $250,000 limit on FDIC insurance as well.

However, typical brokered CD offerings have a minimum investment amount of $1,000.

Primarily because brokered CDs can get traded and face market risk, the financial institutions offering them typically offer slightly higher yields to attract investors, said Peter Palion, a certified financial planner (CFP) with Master Plan Advisory in East Norwich, New York.

Palion said larger financial institutions, such as Goldman Sachs or Citibank, willingly pay those higher rates to attract larger principal amounts for their brokered CD offerings. He said he typically sees brokered CD investments in $50,000 increments from investors.

Investment Considerations

Such investment increments, Palion said, typically mean wealthier investors and institutions constitute the primary customer base for brokered CDs. They can keep multiple CDs in the same brokerage account. Brokered CDs typically don't penalize investors much, if at all, for early withdrawal. They also offer lengthier term options, as long as up to 20 years.

However, unlike traditional CDs, some brokered banks have a "call option" that allows the issuing bank to redeem it prior to maturity. The bank may do so if interest rates fall, giving investors their principal investment back before paying rates on the CD higher than the prevailing market.

Speculation abounds that the Federal Reserve could begin lowering interest rates if the economy weakens. Given that, investors currently considering a brokered CD should note that they may face that early call risk—if the terms of the brokered CD give the issuing institution that option.

Conversely, if interest rates rise, a brokered CD will drop in value, resulting in a potential loss if sold prior to maturity.

Rate Collection Disclosure Methodology

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide, and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.