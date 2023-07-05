Brookfield Reinsurance Expands Its Portfolio by Buying AEL

Brookfield Re agrees to buy the rest of American Equity Life Holding that it doesn't already own for $4.3 billion.

By
Bill McColl
Published July 05, 2023
Brookfield Place

Spencer Platt / Staff / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Brookfield Reinsurance agreed to buy the rest of American Equity Life Holding Company it doesn't already own for $4.3 billion.
  • The deal gives AEL investors $55 per share, a 6.3% premium over Monday's closing price.
  • Brookfield said adding AEL's annuity business will boost growth by expanding its existing offerings.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (BNRE) agreed to purchase the approximately 80% of annuity provider American Equity Life Holding Company (AEL) that it doesn’t own for $4.3 billion. The deal came after AEL rejected several offers from private equity firms over the past several years. 

The companies indicated the agreement would pay AEL investors $55 per share, a 6.3% premium to the stock’s closing price on Monday. Shareholders are to receive $38.85 in cash and 0.49707 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Class A shares worth $16.15. Canadian-based Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is the parent of Brookfield Reinsurance.

Brookfield Reinsurance Managing Partner Jon Bayer said that adding AEL’s “leading fixed annuity business to our existing platform, we expect to accelerate growth in collaboration with our distribution partners and employees.”

The firms noted that the transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year. Brookfield said it plans to maintain AEL’s headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, and that the expansion of AEL’s business should add jobs for the state. 

American Equity Life Holding Company shares were up more than 1% as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time following the news, while shares of Brookfield Reinsurance and Brookfield Asset Management were lower.

AEL, BNRE, BAM YTD

YCharts
Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
